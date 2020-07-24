Rhino Energy LLC, the parent company of CAM Mining LLC notified Pike County officials via mail this week that the company will be terminating the employment of 194 employees as it attempts to sell CAM’s operating assets in bankruptcy proceedings.
Rhino President and CEO Richard A. Boone notified Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones in a letter dated July 22 that the company plans to sell CAM’s operating assets in the bankruptcy proceedings. Boone wrote in the letter that, at that time, CAM’s employees will be technically separated from Rhino. The company, Boone wrote, expects the terminations to be permanent.
“Although we hope the buyer will hire Rhino employees, it remains to be seen whether and how many Rhino employees a buyer will hire,” Boone wrote. “Whether a buyer is secured or not, we expect that many separations will occur, such that, pursuant to federal law, we are taking the step of advising all employees of an expected employment loss. We expect many separations to begin on or about Sept. 20, 2020, with other separations to take place in the 14 days thereafter.”
The letter said that the company expects the terminations to affect 194 employees throughout the company, with Jones saying that an estimated 60 employees are located in Pike County.
In a statement issued July 22, Rhino announced that it “intends to use the bankruptcy process to implement an orderly sale of substantially all of its assets in an effort to maximize value for all stakeholders and allow for the prospect of continued employment and business opportunities at its operating locations.”
Boone said in the statement that the company has taken unsuccessful steps to improve the company’s position.
“Rhino has been taking steps to improve both the performance and financial strength of our business,” Boone said in the statement. “While these strategies have gained positive momentum, they have not produced sufficient liquidity to continue operating our business and servicing our outstanding obligations. We are using Chapter 11 to maximize the value of our business and have entered into a stalking horse purchase agreement. The stalking horse bid is a baseline against which we will seek higher or otherwise better outcomes for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”
