All varieties of onions are being recalled by Thomson International, Inc. after a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that is currently being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local partners.
The FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing, but has identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, CA, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. According to a statement by the Pike County Health Department, the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness.
“Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination,” according to the statement by PCHD. “The recall includes red, white, yellow and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. Recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from Thomson International, Inc.”
The PCHD has provided recommendations regarding the potential contamination. Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve red, white, yellow or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions.
“If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out,” according to PCHD.
The FDA recommends that anyone who received or suspects having received onions from Thomson International, Inc. use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.
According to PCHD, consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in urine or stool and in some cases, may become fatal.
