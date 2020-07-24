During the regular Pike County Fiscal Court meeting July 21, a proclamation was issued in honor of a centenarian.
Gearldean Branham was recognized by Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II and the members of the Pike Fiscal Court with a proclamation dated July 15 and formally recognized and read in the meeting.
The proclamation said Branham was born July 20, 1920 in what is now Elkhorn City and was the oldest of eight siblings.
Branham was a kindergarten teacher at Shelbiana Elementary early in her career, and spent most of her working career as an industrial supervisor at the Pike County Board of Education until her retirement in 1977.
Branham continues to be an active member of the Pike County Democratic Women’s club after joining in 1960.
For the past 75 years, Branham has been a member of the Presbyterian Church.
