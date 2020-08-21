A Pike woman was arrested Aug. 17 on an arson charge after she allegedly set fire to a building at Feds Creek.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Turner, KSP Post 9 dispatch was notified of a building fire on Aug. 17 at Motley Road, Feds Creek.
Members of volunteer fire departments, Turner wrote, responded and extinguished the fire. A caller, the citation said, reported that Amy Wolford, 38, of Motley Road, had set the fire. Wolford, the caller said, has mental health issues and had made comments about the building burning down, according to the citation.
Turner wrote that people at a neighboring residence reported that Wolford had walked out of the burning building, then sat down outside and watched it burn.
Turner contacted Wolford, the citation said, and Wolford refused to acknowledge the trooper and proceeded to walk into the burnt building. Turner wrote that Wolford would not talk about the incident or answer any questions.
Wolford was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where she was lodged on a charge of third-degree arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.