A Belfry Middle School math teacher has resigned this week after allegedly posting a picture on Facebook where she appeared to wear black face and which featured a racially insensitive caption.
The former math teacher at Belfry Middle School, whose identity Pike County Schools officials would not confirm, posted a photo onto her Facebook account, which showed her posing in the mirror while wearing a black substance on her face.
In the photo, she added the caption, “Working on getting that free health care. This should get me at least 50% coverage right?!” At the end of the caption, she added two crying-laughing emoji faces.
A screenshot of the post has been shared around Facebook, with many people calling for her removal. The woman has since deleted her Facebook account.
After meeting with Superintendent Reed Adkins on June 30, Adkins said, the teacher resigned from her position at the school.
“In the Pike County school system, we’re certainly not going to tolerate any kind of inappropriate behavior from our employees,” Adkins said. “That’s non-negotiable for us. She no longer works for us.”
