Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is urging Kentuckians to mark their calendars to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week by getting out and supporting Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week.
“Finding locally grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, and more at the peak of freshness is the advantage of Kentucky’s farmers’ markets,” Quarles said. “Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but also keeps the money you spend in your community. During the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers. I encourage all Kentuckians to consider visiting their local farmers’ market during Farmers’ Markets Week.”
This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week is August 2-8 and salutes the 167 farmers’ markets in 115 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. In those 167 markets, more than 2,768 vendors are offering products for sale.
With reported sales of nearly $13 million last year, farmers’ markets are an economic engine that celebrates the state’s agricultural roots and brings the farm to Kentucky’s consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week takes on special meaning as the state celebrates the importance of agricultural producers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers’ markets continue to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of our lives, farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” Quarles said. “This crisis has put a magnifying glass on the reasons we need our agriculture producers. Be sure to be respectful of CDC guidelines while visiting the market during farmers’ markets week.”
To find a farmers’ market near you, visit, kyproud.com/farmers-markets/.
