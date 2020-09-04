A Dorton woman was arrested this week after police said they found her intoxicated at a local store in the presence of her child.
According to court documents, on Aug. 31, Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens responded to a complaint of an intoxicated female at the Pikeville Walmart.
Upon arrival, Bowens wrote, Capt. Mike Riddle was speaking to the female, later identified as Courtney Renee Smallwood, 37, of Right Fork of Three Mile, Dorton. Smallwood, the citation said, was displaying very “jerky and erratic” movements, and had glassy red eyes and was “jerking her head back and forth” while speaking with Riddle.
All these signs, Bowens wrote, were indicative of drug use.
“Due to Smallwood’s level of intoxication, and presence in a highly-populated area, I felt Smallwood was a danger to herself or others and incapable of caring for her seven-year-old son who was present,” Bowens wrote. “Smallwood was alone with her child, and did not have anyone that she could contact to care for the child.”
The child was later released to a family member, the citation said.
Smallwood was found to have received a lifetime ban from Walmart property and acknowledged she had been trespassing when asked.
Smallwood was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing and failure to pay fines.
