Jeremy A. Slone of Raccoon, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has attained the Fraternal Insurance Counselor (FIC) designation, according to statement from Modern Woodman of America.
The FIC title is an educational designation that can be earned by career life insurance representatives associated with fraternal insurance societies, the statement said. Representatives devote more than one year to meet the examination and career development criteria set by the Fraternal Field Managers Association, the statement said.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.