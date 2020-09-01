While visiting Pikeville Medical Center on Aug. 27, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shed some light on his views regarding issues like the CARES Act, payroll tax cuts, unemployment, mail-in voting and the United States Postal Service before the upcoming election.
McConnell said that he supported another round of additional funding through legislation similar to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, and it provided a $2 trillion economic aid package to address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has not yet passed another bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus package.
“In the immediate future, what we need is what I said in here: What we need is another round,” McConnell said, referring to additional CARES Act funding. “We need to overcome our partisan passions here, even though the election is pretty soon, and deliver for the American people one more time until we get this vaccine and can finally get this thing in the rearview mirror.”
Through the CARES Act, according to NPR, big corporations received $500 billion, small businesses received $377 billion, state and local governments received $339.8 billion and individuals received an estimated $560 billion, with education receiving an estimated $43.7 billion. McConnell said an estimated $3 trillion was also added to the national debt due to the law. He said that he wanted to wait and see how the economy was functioning before passing further economic relief legislation.
“Our friends in the House acted within a month, adding $3 trillion more,” McConnell said. “I’m not here to make a partisan observation, but I felt it was too much too soon. We needed to wait a little bit and see what we had already done, see how it affected the country and make a decision then. Regretfully, we are now in a much more partisan place than we were in March or April.”
McConnell said that he has proposed adding an additional $1 trillion in relief, rather than $3 trillion. The funding would be focused, he said, on returning children back to in-person classes, healthcare, the PPP loan program, sustaining unemployment “for a longer period of time” and liability protection related to COVID-19.
“I can’t tell you today that we’re going to reach an agreement on another rescue package, but here’s what I can tell you: I think we need another one,” McConnell said, referring to another CARES Act. “I think the country needs another one.”
As a means to boost the economy, President Donald Trump issued a plan on Aug. 28 to temporarily suspend payroll tax collections for workers with an annual salary of less than $104,000, and employers are asked to stop withholding the 6.2 percent payroll tax that represents an employee’s share of Social Security taxes.
Trump has also proposed cutting payroll taxes permanently if reelected. However, if he permanently cut payroll taxes and his proposed law went into effect by Jan. 1, 2021, Social Security payments would run out by mid 2023, according to Forbes.
McConnell said that he does not believe Congress will support and pass the proposed payroll tax cut.
“I don’t think we’re going to do that,” McConnell said on Aug. 27. “There are a number of other things we can do.”
Regarding unemployment, McConnell said he supported sustaining unemployment for a “longer period of time,” but he did not agree with the monthly amount that Americans receive through unemployment.
“I think that should be continued,” McConnell said. “Maybe not at $600 because that encourages a lot of people not to go back to work, but some plus-up. What we’ve recommended is around $300.”
McConnell also expressed his support for mail-in voting during his visit to PMC, and he commented on the joint plan that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams announced in mid-August this year, allowing all Kentuckians to be allowed to vote by mail if they are concerned with COVID-19.
“I’m very comfortable with the agreement that was reached between the Republican Secretary of State and the Democratic Governor about how we’re going to vote,” McConnell said.
Throughout the country, many elected officials are expanding voting by mail in order to reduce the number of voters crowding at the voting booth and to provide voters with safe ways to vote, due to concerns about COVID-19. However, according to NPR, President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the expansion of mail-in voting, falsely claiming that mail-in ballots can be purposely manipulated against his party. He has also falsely claimed that mail-in voting will lead to cases of “widespread fraud.”
When McConnell was asked about his thoughts regarding mail-in voting, the Senate Majority Leader expressed his support for voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think, because of the coronavirus, there will be more people in our state vote by mail, and I want to reassure them all that their vote will be counted,” McConnell said. “It is okay to drop your ballot in the mail if you feel uncomfortable going to the voting booth.”
During the nation’s efforts to expand mail-in voting, there have been calls by several legislators and Americans to protect the United States Postal Service from any potential changes that may limit its ability to collect the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots. The USPS is a self-sustaining government agency that guarantees the delivery of mail to every address in the country.
The agency has collected about $160.9 billion in debt since the passage of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. The law forced the USPS to prepay its 630,000 employees’ health and retirement benefits only using its own revenue, which has declined over the years, according to the Washington Post.
There have also been proposed changes to USPS’ services by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has financial interests in USPS’ private competitors and is a campaign donor to Trump. In mid-August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for House members to return to the Capitol to vote on legislation that aims to protect the USPS from various changes to its operations that planned to be implemented by the Trump administration, according to USA Today.
Trump has openly opposed providing additional funding to USPS, although officials said the funds would be needed to handle the anticipated large number of mail-in ballots this November.
During his visit to Pikeville, McConnell said that Congress would provide funding to the Postal Service as necessary, in order to reassure the public.
“The post office is going to be fine,” McConnell said. “The public can rest easy; the post office is going to be fine. If they need more money, we’ll give them the money.”
When asked about his hopes for four more years in office, McConnell said that he will continue to support Kentucky and those who live in rural areas.
“I’m the guy that looks out for Middle America. If my opponent were to become senator, her first vote would be to make Chuck Schumer the majority leader,” McConnell said, referring to Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath. “I’m in a unique position by being in the middle of every district to deliver to Kentucky and to stand up for rural America in an institution of Congress that’s dominated by people from urban areas.”
McConnell is currently the Republican Senate candidate for Kentucky, and he is running against Amy McGrath, the Democratic candidate in the race.
Election Day is on Nov. 3 this year, and early in-person voting starts Oct. 13, three weeks before the election. Any Kentuckians who wish to vote early can do so every work day between Oct. 13 and Election Day, as well as every Saturday for at least four hours. The location is determined by the respective county clerks.
Any Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail. Kentuckians can request a mail-in ballot online at, www.govoteky.org, or through traditional means. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Oct. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6. Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail-in ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.
On Election Day, county election officials will decide election sites on Election Day. Every county will have at least one voting super center, where everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her precinct.
Kentuckians who were unable to get a driver’s license or photo ID due to the pandemic, because their clerk’s office was closed or because they were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document explaining this concern and cast their ballot.
For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
