Students from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, medical professionals, University of Pikeville staff and other members of the public gathered in Pikeville City Park on Aug. 8 to peacefully protest against racism, particularly in the medical field.
The protest, titled “White Coats for Black Lives,” featured speakers from various areas of the medical field and prominent figures from the University of Pikeville, moments of silence, a closing prayer by Chaplain Larry Penix, songs performed by Kelli Robinson and a performance of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Duncan Rhoad, OMS-II. Protesters at the event practiced social distancing as best as they could, and masks were worn by everyone at the event.
“In a racist society, we have to be anti-racist,” said Lyudmyla Shymkiv, OMS-II, one of the students who organized the event.
Shymkiv said that it was important for medical students at KYCOM to stand in solidarity with protesters across the country who have continued to speak out against racism and police brutality.
“We can’t just be, as physicians, silent,” Shymkiv said. “We can’t just treat patients as a symptom. We have to treat society as a whole. We have to use our voice to change the legislation, to address laws, to change policies, to change our thinking.”
Millions across the country and around the world started protesting against racism and police brutality in late May in response to the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The protests have continued through June, July and into August. Several anti-racism rallies have also previously taken place in Eastern Kentucky cities, including in Pikeville, Prestonsburg and Hazard.
Floyd was arrested on May 25 for allegedly counterfeiting a $20-dollar bill. As seen in video footage, while Floyd was restrained in handcuffs, three police officers were seen holding Floyd down as another police officer allegedly pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd died while in police custody, according to NPR.
At the event on Aug. 8, organizers and protesters advocated for the event to remain peaceful as they shared in collective grief for Floyd and the other victims of racism and police brutality. There was an eight minute-long moment of silence for the length of time Floyd’s neck was pressed on by the Minneapolis police officer. During the moment, many protesters kneeled and bowed their heads.
Protest speakers also spoke about the need to raise awareness about racism in the medical field. Many peaceful protesters carried protest signs, with some reading, “Racism is a public health issue,” “Cure racial injustice,” “White coats for black lives,” “Black lives matter” and “Healing over hate.” Many KYCOM students in attendance wore their white coats.
Dr. Josephine Owoeye, UPike Assistant Dean for Student & Professional Development and Associate Professor of Optometry, spoke at the event, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has collided with the pandemic of systemic racism and inequality in the healthcare system. She expressed the importance of why the public, particularly those in the medical field, must address the disparities and inequalities that racial and ethnic minority groups face while receiving care for medical ailments.
“We must all become allies to people that are screaming, hurting and in anguish,” Owoeye said. “As a public health advocate in a white coat, I would like to point out how we can use our white coats as our call to action. … We must fight the health disparities and inequalities Black and brown lives face.”
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, health disparities are differences that exist among specific population groups as these groups receive medical treatment, and disparities can also exist across other dimensions, like gender, age, disability status, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and geographic location.
In 2014, the infant mortality rate for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives in the U.S. was 60 percent higher than that of white people. In 2013, infants born to Black mothers experienced the highest rates of infant mortality, with about 11 deaths per 1,000 births. Black people were also 30 percent more likely than white people to die prematurely from heart disease in 2010, and Black men, in particular, were twice as likely as white men to die prematurely from stroke, according to NCBI.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NPR, federal data has shown a stark racial disparity in the outcomes of COVID-19 patients. Black Americans enrolled in Medicare were hospitalized with COVID-19 at rates nearly four times higher than white patients. Hispanic patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as whites, and Asian Americans were about 50 percent more likely.
“Data has shown for many years that black lives get sicker, have a higher burden of illness, injury, disability and mortality,” Owoeye said. “They’re more likely to be obese and more likely to have diabetes, and they’re more likely to get these conditions at a younger age. Pregnancy-related mortality rates are higher in Black women, while free births and low birth weights are disproportionately higher for Black babies.”
She added how the disparities have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now with the pandemic, Black Americans are more likely to get infected, be hospitalized and die from the virus,” Owoeye said. “Public health advocates from Harvard University and John Hopkins University are noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is following the same pattern of the other health disparities. We must fight these disparities.”
Owoeye said that “as a Black voice in a white coat,” she described herself feeling paralyzed by the multiple killings of Black people by police. In addition to Floyd, Breonna Taylor was a black woman from Louisville who was unarmed and shot at least eight times in her home by officers wearing civilian clothing. According to the Courier Journal, the officers had burst into her home to execute a “no-knock” search warrant. The officers have not been charged.
“I had to dig back into my strength of faith and the resolve I made earlier in my career to see every life as a life that needs care, no matter who or what they are,” Owoeye said. “A life with two eyeballs, red blood, two feet, two hands, 10 fingers, 10 toes, a heart, a mind, a soul, a hurt; a life that could be your cousin, my friend, your siblings, my spouse, my daughter, your son; a life that is someone to someone, no matter what color they are.”
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb was one of the first speakers at the event. He compared his experience learning about racism to his experience learning how to ride a bike. At a young age, he said, one of his black neighbors offered to help him learn how to ride his bike, even though the bike itself did not have a seat. He said the man kept him upright and continued to tell him, “Keep going.”
“I know that this is just an analogous story,” Webb said. “It doesn’t begin to face the scope of what our brown brothers and sisters have faced for decades and even longer. I understand that, but I liken my own journey learning about racism to learning to ride a bike while someone else holds you up.”
Though he grew up in an anti-racist home, Webb said, he still benefitted from white supremacy and racism as a white man in his daily life.
“I never had to think about where I was going. I never had to worry about what someone might say if I ran through the neighborhood with a hoodie, which I did all the time. I didn’t have to face anything like that. My path was easy; I was riding a bike with training wheels. I know it is different from people of darker skin.”
According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Health, Black Americans are about 3.23 times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans. The study, which was released on June 24 this year, examined 5,494 police-related deaths in the U.S. between 2013 and 2017.
Webb said that his sister is married to a black man, and they have already needed to talk to their oldest daughter about what she needs to do in order to survive encounters with police.
“They have already had ‘the talk’ with their oldest daughter,” Webb said. “She has to keep her hands up. She has to make sure that if they get stopped or pulled over, she says, ‘Yes, sir,’ or, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ They’ve had that conversation. It breaks my heart that they’ve had to have that conversation, and yet they did.”
He delivered a message to the protesters and the public about what he hoped for them during the event and beyond.
“I hope for the day — when we can all learn to ride together, whether we have a seat or not — we can partner together so that the road is smooth, that we can work side-by-side, that we can be one family — and I hope in this place one UPike family — moving forward together,” Webb said. “Thank you for coming, thank you for supporting Black Lives Matter because they do and because it is so very important.”
Other speakers at the event included Pikeville Medical Center’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Anesthesiologist Dr. Hera Qureshi and Pikeville Medical Center Internal Medicine Physician Shyam Patel, among others. During the event, there was also a reading of “Together, you can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation,” the last words of former U.S. Representative and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis, who died on July 17 this year.
The protest was organized by several UPike-KYCOM chapters of national medical student organizations, including the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, Student Osteopathic Medical Association and Student National Medical Association. UPike Chaplain Rob Musick and the UPike-KYCOM Student Government Association also helped to organize the event.
