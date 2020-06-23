The Pike County Sheriff’s Office began the culmination of months of investigation on June 19 as deputies fanned out to begin arresting more than approximately two dozen individuals accused of trafficking in various controlled substances.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the arrests were the result of more than two dozen indictments issued by a Pike grand jury related to approximately six months of investigation by the sheriff’s office into suspected drug trafficking in the county.
“We’ve been working on it for a while,” he said.
The indictments, Scott said, stemmed from different types of investigations, from “knock-and-talks” to controlled buys of drugs.
Recently, the department hired a third drug investigator, Scott said, meaning there will be even more investigations in the future.
“It’s something we’re concentrating on very, very hard,” Scott said. “We’re going to be doing more and more.”
Scott had a warning for those who are involved in trafficking in the area.
“If you’re going to sell drugs, you need to leave Pike County,” Scott said.
Those indicted due to sheriff’s office investigations in the most recent grand jury session included:
• Kevin Potter, 51, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Dylan Newsome, 25, of Venters Lane, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Lonnie Conley Jr., 41, of Right Fork of Beaver Creek, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Kayla D. Bowling, 31, of Ky. 611, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Shanna D. Justice, 34, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Neil Ratliff, 50, of Ratliffs Branch Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Arnold G. Wesley, 33, of Shop Branch, Stanville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), theft and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax).
• Valorie S. Hunt, 39, of Saad Avenue, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Matthew Sammons, 28, of North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a peace officer a false name.
• Denise Stapleton, 43, of Pond Creek Road, Draffin, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (klonopin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William A. Looney, 43, of Road Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Krystal Elswick 38, of Dobbins Drive, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Clayton T. Slone, 45, of Upper Coon Creek Road, Raccoon, a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxycodone).
• Kristi Ray, 45, of Caney Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Whitney Howell, 29, of Hambley Boluevard, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (buprenorphine) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Melissa J. Ratliff, 39, of Kentucky Avenue, Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (buprenorphine).
• Shawn E. Howard, 44, of Old Post Office Street, Martin, and Joshua Bailey, 32, and Kelly Hall, 34, both of Big Fork, Langley, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxymorphone). Howard and Bailey were both also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetmamine).
• Marion Ritchie, also known as Ikey Ritchie, 64, of Village Street, Pikeville, on a two-count charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxymorphone).
• Willie Sword, 62, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on a two-count charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Wayne P. Slone, 63, of Lower Stratton Branch, Ivel, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxymorphone).
• Gilbert Bartley, 56, of Ky. 611, Pikeville, on a two-count charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxycodone).
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
• Michael Winn Kiser, 41, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Slone, 46, of Wolfpen Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree burglary and theft (three counts).
• Destinee Ratliff, 22, of Spa Street, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Travis J. Reynolds, 38, of Meathouse Road, Kimper, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Danny Pennington, 42, and Shane Pulliam, 47, of Douglas Parkway, Virgie, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication.
• Brandy Coleman, 28, of Right Fork of Beaver, Elkhorn City, Nathan Hamilton, 27, of Right Fork of Sycamore, Ashcamp, and Joey Williams, 52, of Elkhorn Creek, Ashcamp, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Natasha Smith, 24, of Jett Creek Road, Booneville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Brian D. Johnson, 21, of Charlie Bentley Hollow, Beaver, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal attempted burglary.
• Andy L. Osborne, 35, of Long Fork Road, Virgie, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Christopher Sexton, 38, of Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro, W.Va., on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Tammy Sue Williams, 47, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Ryan Smith, 27, and Joshua Allen, 24, both of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
Editor’s Note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
