City of Pikeville officials approved payment to Elliott Contracting on April 13, as the company continues working to construct the Pikeville Area Family YMCA Pool located at Bob Amos Park.
During its regular meeting, conducted via Zoom video conferencing as to abide to the recommendations from Gov. Andy Beshear, the Pikeville City Commission approved payment to Elliott Contracting in the amount of approximately $284,812.20 for its work constructing the YMCA pool.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the project is scheduled to be completed at the end of May and from the conversations he has had with the project’s architect, it will remain on-schedule.
“We’ll be excited to be able to get that open and be able to offer that to the citizens,” Elswick said. “We’re looking forward to when we’ll be able to offer that again to the pubic.”
The pool will serve as a replacement for the former city pool which was located at the Hambley Athletic Complex. The new pool will will be the same size as its former and will also feature a six-lane competitive pool that will meet certifications at both the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics levels.
The pool construction is a part of a 16,000-square-foot expansion at the YMCA, which will also include two party rooms, men’s, women’s and family/special needs accessibility locker room and a 1,000 square foot extension the the YMCA’s weight room.
Executive Director Shelly Justice-Fouts said that the current guideline and restrictions due to the COVID-10 pandemic has caused a transition for the YMCA as according to her, “the Y” is not the same without its members.
“It’s been an adjustment for us as we’ve had to pivot and see what we need to do in order to serve our community” Justice-Fouts said. “So in the interim, as far as reaching out to members, we’ve been doing member calls to check in with them.”
According to her, it has also gave the “Y” a chance to work on facility updates such as painting and cleaning which she called an “extreme deep clean.”
“We just want to make sure that when we are allowed to open, that everything is great and fully sanitized,” Justice-Fouts said.
Last week, the YMCA launched “fit-kits” for members who are in good standing with the facility. According to Fouts, they can contact the front desk and reserve a strength or cardio kit for a week so they can still do their respective workout. She said the Y is also partnering with other YMCAs in order to stream workouts and the facility is currently working to get some individuals from this area to take part in those.
“One of my favorite things Iv’e heard lately is the quote, ‘the YMCA hasn’t been closed, just the building’” Justice-Fouts said. “We’re still here and still working.”
She shared similar sentiments as Elswick as she said the pool, as well as the fitness center expansion, are on pace to to be completed by its expected due date. And she said that the YMCA is delighted to be able to once again offer a pool for Pikeville.
