A Pike County man was killed last week in a crash on Collins Highway.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, just before 8:30 a.m., May 22, KSP Post 9 received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision on Ky. 122 (Collins Highway).
Upon arrival, the statement said, troopers determined that a vehicle had crossed over the center of the roadway and into the path of a second-vehicle. The vehicles, the statement said, collided head-on.
The statement said the occupant of one of the vehicles, Dylan Price, 27, of Shelbiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. The four occupants of the second vehicle were transported via ambulance to Pikeville Medical Center. Two of the occupants were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where KSP said they were in stable condition as of presstime May 25.
The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Branham.
