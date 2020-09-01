A U.S. magistrate judge will decide soon whether a Pike woman who is facing charges including child sex trafficking will be released on bond pending her trial, currently set for October.
During a hearing Aug. 31 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, Magistrate Judge Ed Atkins heard testimony in a detention hearing for Kena Reed, 27, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, who has entered not guilty pleas to four charges — sex trafficking of a minor, production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce, distribution of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce and interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
Reed is currently being held in the Pike County Detention Center on the charges, for which she faces an Oct. 28 trial.
During the hearing, defense attorney Andy Markelonis asked the court to consider numerous significant health issues Reed faces, as well as her conduct while being free on bond in state court on similar charges.
If problems were going to arise, Markelonis said, they would have likely already arisen during the nearly one year Reed had been free on bond between her arrest on state charges and her arrest on federal charges. Reed, he said, has a “proven track record” of complying with the court’s orders.
Markelonis also said Reed would be willing to submit to any conditions the court would set, including electronic monitoring and drug testing at the court’s request.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth, however, argued that the prosecution would have difficulty accepting bond conditions for Reed considering the seriousness of the charges.
“The conduct in this case is significant,” Roth said.
An FBI special agent testified during the hearing that, during the course of the investigation, it was found that, for several months beginning in 2018, Reed was “actively setting up ... meetings with men,” during which she and the minor performed sexual acts in exchange for money and drugs.
Reed, the agent testified, took the minor across state lines on at least seven occasions for the meetings, and took videos of the minor engaged in sexual activity.
Reed, the agent said, was heavily involved in setting up the meetings.
“She facilitated a majority of them,” the agent testified.
Atkins said he would take the matter under consideration and issue an order later. Reed remains lodged in the jail pending the court’s order.
A second person, Jacob West, 32, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, is also facing charges in connection with the case in Pike Circuit Court. A status conference is set in his case for Sept. 9.
