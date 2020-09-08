The Creekmore Mansion, a relic of Eastern Kentucky’s past, will have some of its most historic contents displayed at the local Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum.
The mansion is located at 209 Elm Street, and it helps tell the story of famous figures in Pikeville’s history. Reed Potter, with the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum, said that the mansion’s historic furniture dates from the 1880s to the 1920s.
Many of the mansion’s more historic contents will be displayed at the museum in order to tell the story of the significance of the Dils and York families and their famous home in Pikeville’s history.
“We’re really excited,” Potter said. “It’s by far the largest gift that the museum has ever received.”
While the family members are keeping significant family heirlooms, he said, there will be an auction in the future to sell the remaining pieces of furniture and other items from the house. Other contents of the house, including a grand piano, will be donated to the University of Pikeville.
Local wealthy entrepreneur Colonel John Dils Jr. purchased the property of the mansion in the 1870s. He founded and led the Kentucky Mounted Infantry Union Army 39th regiment during the American Civil War. Dils soon deeded the Creekmore Mansion property to his oldest daughter Augusta Dils, shortly after she married attorney James York. York was an attorney for the Hatfield family, and then he started working as attorney for the McCoy family during the famous Hatfield-McCoy Feud.
Potter expressed the significance of the new display for the museum and the locals who are interested in learning more about Pikeville’s history.
“I think it’s really neat that people in this region who have an interest in our history will have an opportunity to see it,” Potter said.
The dates of the museum’s display and the auction have not yet been determined. The Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum is currently not open to the general public, but it is available by appointment only. It is located on the fourth floor of the Pike County Hall of Justice, at 172 Division Street.
For more information on the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum, call, (606) 213-0134, or visit, https://bigsandyheritage.com.
