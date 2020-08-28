A little-known service is available to assist with companion services and personal services.
Village Caregiving is a privately-owned home health company with an office in Pikeville.
Brittainy Branham, executive director, said the company can be of assistance to anyone, most of their clients are senior citizens and veterans.
“We work well with many insurance plans including medicare and medicaid,” Branham said. “Instead of people going to nursing homes and facilities, if they had just a little extra help in the home,they can stay home and people are more comfortable there.”
Branham said they also accept long term care insurance and workers comp and they do accept private pay.
“We are the most affordable private pay agency around and we try to make sure our services are affordable,” Branham said.
Companion services include routine housework, planning, cooking and serving meals, baking for holidays, running errands and caring for pets and plants.
Personal services include assisting with grooming, baths, with feeding and dressing and even exercising and walking.
“We are a 24/7 service so if you need an hour a day or 24 hours a day, we can help you out,” Branham said. “We’re really flexible, seeing what the needs are for the individual and attending to that and working with each family.”
The Pikeville location opened a year ago with Branham and 11 employees and now the location has grown to 52 employees.
“We’ve grown really fast which is great,” Branham said. “Even with the pandemic, we were anticipating to see a drop but it has grown in just the past couple of months.”
Branham attributes that growth to people wanting to keep their loved ones home.
“People want to bring their loved ones home and not have them in facilities where outbreaks have occurred,” Branham said. “So for the family to have their loved one at home with that one on one care that we provide, people see the benefit in that.”
Branham said the company has actually been hiring through the pandemic.
“Being able to help our fellow community members, especially the veterans in this area many of whom don’t have anybody so we are the only people they see,” Branham said. “This is what I wanted to do, this was just a great fit for me.”
For more information on Village Caregiving, contact them at, (606) 766-2299, (606) 939-2746, visit their Facebook page or website at, www.VillageCaregiving.com.
