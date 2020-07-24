A Lexington-based coal company with offices in Pike County filed for bankruptcy on July 22.
According to court documents from the Southern District of Ohio Bankruptcy Court, CAM Mining LLC, and numerous related companies, including Rhino Energy LLC and Rhino Resource Partners LP, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection jointly.
According to the filing, the company has between 200 and 999 creditors, with estimated assets of between $50 million and $100 million, and has liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million.
