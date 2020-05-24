After a search which began Saturday evening and trickled into Sunday, a West Virginia juvenile was pronounced dead after reportedly drowning while swimming at Pool Point.
According to Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley, his office received a call Saturday evening asking if they were aware of two swimmers who may have possibly drowned while swimming at either Pool Point or Ratliff Hole.
Bradley said he was unaware of the situation until that point, but after the call, the park’s chief ranger was sent to check out the report.
Upon canvassing the scene at Pool Point, Bradley said, one individual was found clinging to some rocks in the river.
According to Bradley, the individual said they had jumped in to attempt to save the swimmer who had dove into the water and seemed to struggle before submerging underneath the water without resurfacing.
Several emergency responders in and around the area aided the search for the reported drowning victim until conditions became too dark late Saturday night. Bradley said the search reconvened early Sunday morning and the individual’s body was located around 9 a.m. The individual was pronounced dead shortly after.
For the full story, check out Tuesday’s edition of the Appalachian News-Express.
