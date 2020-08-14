Local musicians in Eastern Kentucky are keeping the tradition of Appalachian mountain music alive.
Appalachian music — also known as bluegrass, folk or mountain music — originated from European settlers in the 1600s, who brought basic styles of music with them that are generally considered to be the roots of traditional bluegrass music, according to the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation.
Although the style of traditional bluegrass music has since spread across the country, its foundation and connection to the Appalachian people is unbreakable, as many local musicians directly attribute the music to the legacy of everyday people working and living in Appalachia throughout the centuries.
“Mountain music’s been around for generations all through Appalachia,” said David Ratliff, a 65-year-old musician who has played traditional Appalachian music since he was 8 years old. “Most of it just started with people entertaining themselves because they didn’t really have a lot, and they didn’t travel very far from home. On weekends, they would get together — if it was just a birthday, if it was a wedding, anniversary or whatever — they always had some sort of music going.”
Appalachian music typically involves instruments like the banjo, bass, fiddle (violin), dulcimer, mandolin and dobro. Ratliff, of Phyllis, said he joined his first bluegrass band when he was in his 20s, and he now plays several bluegrass instruments, including mandolin and guitar. About five or six years ago, he started a band called Hilltop Line, and he created a small studio beside his house where he and his band could record their music.
He and other local musicians have played at large regional festivals, concerts, shows and fairs throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
While Ratliff said he has enjoyed playing at large festivals and concerts throughout his long music career, he particularly enjoys more private “jam sessions” with local musicians in order to better connect with them.
“The bigger festivals, there’s just so many people that you feel like you don’t connect with everybody,” Ratliff said. “When they get out off the stage and do the jams out in the parking lot by the campers and stuff, that’s where your best music’s at, and that’s what I really like about it. It don’t matter if it’s the first time you’ve ever met them in your life. You can sit down and play music with them. That’s the way that bluegrass is and that’s the way of Appalachian music.”
At Ratliff’s house, for at least three or four years, he has hosted local musicians, both young and old, to play small “jam sessions” with him every Friday evening. During the jam sessions, they eat dinner, drink coffee and play various tunes on their instruments, while forming community with one another.
One of the musicians who attends the weekly jam sessions is Randal “Randy” Hatfield, 69, of Phelps. As a teenager, Hatfield began playing guitar with his father and uncle. He soon joined his first bluegrass band around 1974, and he joined and played with various bluegrass bands throughout Eastern Kentucky during the 1970s and 1980s. In the 1990s, he began to play at more bluegrass festivals around the region, and he has continued playing at larger festivals, fairs and concerts throughout his life.
For Hatfield, Appalachian music is a tradition, and he has kept that tradition alive through his work with his son, who also learned how to play traditional music. Together, they formed the band “Hatfield and Friends,” and they hope to continue performing in that band in the future.
“I’ve just loved it all my life and still do to this day,” Hatfield said with a smile. “My son, when he got out of college in ’97, he started playing the bass and writing songs. He’s an excellent song-writer. We’ve recorded three CDs together, all original music our family’s wrote, and he’s written most of them.”
Dewayne Abshire, 47, of Grapevine, said he considered himself young and early in his career as a mountain music player because he started playing a few years ago. However, he said that he considers himself blessed to get to play with local musicians like Ratliff, Hatfield and other local talent who join in on their jam sessions from around the Eastern Kentucky music scene.
“I’ve been blessed to join Randy (Hatfield) and his group down at Hillbilly Days, and it was a highlight of my life,” Abshire said. “I truly believe this. I think some of the best talent and best musicians is right here in this area.”
One of the reasons, he said, why he enjoys playing Appalachian music is the camaraderie he has felt while playing beside fellow musicians like Ratliff, Hatfield and many others.
“Some of the best friends I’ve made in life comes from bluegrass music,” Abshire said. “You can get 10 pickers from 10 different states, and with bluegrass music, you throw out a song, the pickin’ starts and it’s really a unique thing.”
Abshire said he feels hopeful about the future of mountain music because of the younger generations of men and women who are learning and continuing to play the music as they grow up.
“When you talk about Appalachian music and bluegrass music being here forever, I believe it will,” Abshire said. “We see a generation now coming up of young guys that’s getting back into it and bringing it back.”
Kevin Prater, of Belcher, leads a well-known bluegrass group called The Kevin Prater Band. He became interested in Appalachian music when he was about 3 or 4 years old, and he started taking music lessons when he was 6 years old. He learned how to play guitar, banjo, bass and mandolin, among others. Since The Kevin Prater Band formed 40 years ago, the band has toured in 24 countries and 49 states. However, he also comes and joins the weekly jam sessions with Ratliff, Hatfield and Abshire, when he returns to Pike County.
Prater said he feels blessed to bring the music of his home region to different states and countries, while teaching the people in those different places about Appalachian music.
“I’ve been truly blessed,” Prater said. “I’ve been blessed to meet so many different people and people who love this style of music. A lot of them, they do refer to it as mountain music. Many of the foreign countries just have the most wonderful response to what the artist brings to them, and they want to know everything about it.”
Prater said he expects bluegrass music to continue and evolve with the future generations who are starting to play it because they may decide to modernize it while still holding true to its Appalachian heritage.
“Bluegrass music is probably stronger than it’s ever been,” Prater said. “They (young people) bring different qualities into it, still preserving the heritage, but they’re bringing a lot of things to it, which makes for modernizing something that’s a true treasure. I love the ability to see what the new generation has to offer in the music, and I like to see the younger ones come up and still take pride in what the true heritage is all about.”
Regardless of how Appalachian music evolves, though, Prater said that the music will always reflect the heritage and legacy of the Appalachian people.
“Appalachian music is a way of life,” Prater said. “As you look back at each song that’s handed down, each story that’s handed down, it comes from hard work, sweat, tears, family life. That’s where the music comes from. It comes from life, and that’s what this music is truly all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.