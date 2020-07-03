The City of Pikeville has officially opened its new event facility this week, and reservations have begun for the rest of the year.
The Overlook Events Center, located at 891 Bob Amos Drive, has been in construction for over one year, and it was completed on April 22 this year. The event center, which can hold a maximum of 350 people, features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide guests with a view of the Pikeville Cut Through and a portion of downtown Pikeville.
“This space used to just be a couple of shelters, and we felt like the beauty of this spot required some higher purpose,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “We chose to build this new building as a venue space to show the beautiful views of Pikeville and the surrounding natural landscape.”
City officials said that the space can be used to host various events, like conferences, weddings, receptions, parties and other events, and an official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in August.
Elswick said that city officials are making sure to follow the state’s health guidelines for venues and events in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of those guidelines is temporarily reducing capacity in the venue, reducing the maximum capacity of 350 people down to 175.
“We just explain to people who want to use the facility that these are the rules that we have to follow right now,” Elswick said.
Elswick said that he and other city officials believe the venue will attract people from across the region by providing them with an ideal venue to host their events.
“We believe it will help Pikeville because this is not just for people in the city,” Elswick said. “This is going to attract people from all over the region and hopefully further than that, as well, to bring their events to Pikeville, to stay in our hotels, to eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores. We see it as having a tremendous economic impact.”
Bookings for the Overlook Events Center are well underway, city officials said. Anyone interested in reserving the space for their event can call Andrea Collins at, (606) 794-0231, or visit, appalachianwirelessarena.com, for more information.
