More than 100 protesters gathered at Pikeville City Park on June 1 to peacefully rally against racism, in response to the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
The peace rally featured music by Kelli and Scot Robinson, prayer and moments of silence, and it culminated in a march from the park to the Appalachian Center for the Arts. Organizers and protesters advocated for the event to remain peaceful as they shared in collective grief for the loss of Floyd’s life, as well as other black Americans who have been killed by police. Everyone who attended the rally was encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as best as they could to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Scot Robinson, pastor for First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville, was one of nearly a dozen local faith leaders and organizers who helped plan the event. He said it was a chance for the community to commit themselves to standing up against racism and injustice.
“When I think about this rally, I think about how important it is to rally together and publicly grieve this moment, to come together and sort of lay bare some of that grief,” Robinson said.
Many people carried protest signs that quoted Floyd’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” along with other messages like, “Enough is enough,” “Black lives matter” and “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you chosen the side of the oppressor.” One female protester held a sign that called for change to be made while using hope, faith and love. On her sign, she added a Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 13:13, which reads, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Yurleis Estrada was one of the more than 100 protesters who attended the peace rally. She said she attended the rally because she knows many people in the black community, and she wanted to show her support and protest against police brutality.
“I felt like it was my responsibility to support and make my voice available for them as well,” Estrada said. “If you’re not speaking, then you’re part of the problem as well. I feel like everybody — and I do mean everybody, it doesn’t matter color, race or ethnicity — I feel like everybody should be aware of the issue that’s happening in this country and make everybody aware of it.”
George Floyd, according to NPR, was allegedly arrested for counterfeiting on May 25 by about four white Minneapolis police officers, including officer Derek Chauvin. In a video of the arrest, while Floyd was restrained in handcuffs, three police officers appear to hold Floyd down as Chauvin is seen pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even after Floyd told the officers he could not breathe. Floyd died while in police custody.
Millions across the country and around the world began protesting, calling for justice for Floyd’s death. After about a week of protests, Chauvin was given an upgraded charge from third-degree murder to second-degree murder on June 3, in addition to manslaughter. The three Minneapolis police officers involved with the incident, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, now face charges of aiding and abetting murder.
At the rally, in addition to honoring George Floyd, people specifically named and honored other victims of police brutality and racism, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery who were also killed this year.
Breonna Taylor was a black woman from Louisville who was unarmed and shot at least eight times in her home by officers wearing civilian clothing. According to the Courier Journal, the officers had burst into her home to execute a “no-knock” search warrant.
Ahmaud Arbery, a 25 year-old black man from Georgia, was unarmed and jogging when two armed white residents, Gregory and Travis McMichael, chased him, with Travis McMichael fatally shooting him. According to the New York Times, Gregory McMichael said he thought Arbery resembled a man suspected of several previous break-ins in the area. NYT reported that the police report claimed there was also a third man involved in the pursuit.
The two men, according to NYT, were arrested months after Arbery’s death when a video of the chase emerged and went viral on social media. They have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Several people gave speeches during the rally to discuss issues related to police brutality and to honor those who have lost their lives. One of those speakers was Adam Llanos, who first honored Floyd’s life by describing how he was very similar to many people throughout the country.
“Like many people in America, he had run-ins with the law but he served his time. He moved to Minneapolis to better his life,” Llanos said. “He was a blue-collar worker, just like many of you who work your manual labor jobs to support your families. George Floyd left behind a 6 year-old daughter, parents and a brother who is now going through life without him.”
Llanos said he felt like being a black person caused police and white people to sometimes fear the worst about him due to racism that pervades in society. That racism, he said, affects him and other black people whenever they go outside and especially when they wear face masks to prevent COVID-19.
“Many of you will never understand what it is to have natural melanin, how that melanin that black people and I love so much also puts us in danger every day we wake up,” Llanos said. “You grip your bags closer, you follow us in stores more and assume the worst. All lives do matter, but right now, it seems that black lives don’t matter as much.”
Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton also spoke at the rally, saying that she felt “angry,” “hurt” and “scared” as a mother due to “the shape that Kentucky and the nation has been in this week.” However, she said she also felt hopeful for the future because of so many people from Eastern Kentucky gathering to stand against racism during the rally.
“A gathering like this also makes me hopeful. I’m proud of you, Pikeville,” Hatton said. “It’s important that this happens in Pikeville, that this happens everywhere, until those who have authority over our brothers and sisters of color understand that the violence won’t be tolerated.”
Hatton said that she saw people from surrounding counties attending the peace rally, and that also made her proud.
“This is the Appalachia that I love,” Hatton said. “We’re a lot more than the stereotypes that a lot of people think we are here. When a racist rally tried to happen here a couple years ago, locals didn’t join in.”
She said she believes that victims of police brutality and racism must never be forgotten and their stories should never happen again.
“Like you, I’ve been hurt and I’ve been deeply troubled by what’s happened in Louisville, Minneapolis, Glynn County, Georgia, and the names of Breonna Taylor, George Flynn and Ahmaud Arbery must never be forgotten,” Hatton said. “We must do all we can to make sure that their tragic stories never occur again.”
