The Board of Commissioners of the Mountain Water District will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the U.S. 119, Winns Branch office. The public is invited to attend; however, the practice of social distancing will be observed, masks are required, and hand sanitizing stations will be available at each entrance. All attendees are encouraged to observe these practices. Please do not attend if you have felt sick, had a fever or experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 in the 24 hours prior to the meeting.

