The University of Pikeville honored its graduates with two separate virtual commencement ceremonies on May 2, one of which featured a leading state health official as the keynote speaker.
UPike first held a commencement ceremony for the 2020 graduates of the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) and the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM), before holding an undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony later that day. This is KYCO’s first graduating class.
“I would like to welcome each of you to this very special occasion in the lives of our graduates, their families and the university,” said UPike Provost Lori Werth. “Although we are not attending commencement in person, we thank you for joining virtually.”
Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, gave the keynote address for UPike’s KYCOM and KYCO commencement ceremony. Stack was appointed KDPH commissioner by Gov. Andy Beshear in February 2020. He resides in Lexington and is a practicing emergency physician.
Stack has been a significant figure in the state’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and also provides health information about COVID-19 to the public through Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefings, which are broadcasted online.
In his commencement address, Stack talked about how every generation has “defining moments,” naming Black Tuesday, D-Day, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the Shuttle Challenger explosion and the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as examples. He said that for this generation, 2020 will be a defining year for this generation due to the impacts of COVID-19.
“These are singular moments in time that shaped their eras and emblazoned lifelong memories for society. In a way, your class is deprived this singular moment in time. In its place, you have been given an entire defining year,” Stack said. “But for each of you and those who love you, 2020 will also always be the year you became physicians and optometrists. 2020 will always be the year you dedicated your life to helping and healing others. You confronted the greatest infectious threat humanity has faced in a century, and you entered an uncertain world certain you have a special role to play within it.”
Stack said that these students who will join the medical field this summer will be entering a world that will still be in transition due to COVID-19. This transition, he said, will be more difficult than any other transition in living memory, where a vaccine has not yet been discovered and a “miracle cure” has not yet been found. However, he encouraged the graduates to think of this time as an “unprecedented opportunity” where they can continue to focus on what really matters in life and provide compassion to their patients, which he said will be crucial as the country rebuilds from the impacts of the virus.
“In the midst of the devastation wrought by COVID-19, we have the opportunity to reflect on what really matters in life and what sort of people we want to be and become,” Stack said. “When this ceremony concludes and you go forth to practice the healing arts, I challenge to consider a few of the many opportunities you will have. On the road that lies ahead, let compassion be your compass.”
Stack congratulated the graduating class of 2020 and thanked them for continuing to make sacrifices in order to protect others.
“Even in this unique, uncharted, socially distanced world, please take time to reflect, to be grateful and to celebrate, and then get to work. Today is the first day of the rest of your lives. The world needs you.”
KYCO Dean Michael Bacigalupi recognized KYCO’s first graduating class and encouraged them to provide “compassion and care” to their patients and people in need as they begin their careers.
“You have performed well through many challenges and much adversity. You have honed your knowledge of the optometric profession while caring for patients in need. As you begin your careers as doctors of optometry, I ask you to continue with compassion and care of your patients. People will seek your care and knowledge. Give it to them, for it is through giving care that we are energized and filled with love.”
KYCOM Dean Dana Shaffer also gave a speech during the ceremony. He told the graduates that it is important for osteopathic physicians to understand the mental and spiritual health of their patients, in addition to their physical health, to treat them effectively, and he said he believes the graduates from the class of 2020 understand this concept.
“My hope is that the important medical, humanistic and scientific knowledge that each graduate has learned at KYCOM will be added to personal observations of your patients’ mental, spiritual and physical being,” Shaffer said. “Through your osteopathic medical education, you have learned that taking the time to listen and learn about the whole patient can affect true healing, more than simply treating a disease. I believe that each of the class of 2020 graduates understand this philosophy and will go forth to become successful osteopathic physicians.”
At the undergraduate/graduate ceremony, several university officials provided words of encouragement to the graduating students of the College of Arts and Sciences, Coleman College of Business, College of Nursing and Human Services and Patton College of Education. Officials who spoke during the ceremony included UPike Provost Lori Werth, UPike President Burton Webb, UPike Board of Trustees Chairman Terry Dotson and UPike Chancellor Paul Patton.
Webb welcomed the graduating students and discussed how UPike has prepared for them for their futures in an “increasingly complex world.”
“Graduates, let me be the first to congratulate each of you on the completion of your degree. We live in an increasingly complex world, containing threats we never really seriously considered before,” Webb said. “This world will demand more of you than you could have ever imagined in the past. By the end of your careers, most of you will work in industries that have not been invented yet, and some of you may even create those industries. We are proud of you, and we want the best for you. We stand ready to continue to help you as you build for yourselves a life well-lived.”
Webb said he hopes that the students who graduate this year will experience the joy that comes from making someone else’s life “a little bit better.” He added that UPike will always be part of the lives of the graduates, as the graduates will always be a part of UPike.
“Our calling is to prepare you, and we pray that you might carry some of our calling with you out into the world that you will create each and every day,” Webb said.
At each of the ceremonies, the individual names of the graduates were shown on the video of the commencement ceremony, since no graduates could be present to walk across the stage and take their diploma in-person. Each slide in the video listed the graduate’s name, major and degree that they received from UPike, and many of the slides also featured a photo of them.
