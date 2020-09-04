Pikeville police said a woman was killed in a crash over the weekend.
According to a statement from the Pikeville Police Department, on Aug. 30, at approximately 5:17 a.m., Pikeville 911 dispatch received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 23 just south of the entrance to Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard.
Upon arrival at the scene, the statement said, Pikeville Fire/EMS and Pikeville Police Department personnel located a vehicle on its top and found that a female occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.
The female, along with the other three occupants of the vehicle were transported from the scene to Pikeville Medical Center by Pikeville EMS.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the statement said, the female who had been ejected from the vehicle died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced dead by Pike County Deputy Coroner Zeb Hampton. The woman was identified as Amanda R. Blevins.
The Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department were assisted at the scene by Pike County Emergency Management.
The crash remains under investigation by PPD Officer Tommy Fouts.
