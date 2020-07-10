With the annual Hillbilly Days festival canceled this year due to the coronavirus, fundraising efforts have been hampered for Hillbilly Christmas In July, an event which provides support to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington.
“It’s all about the kids,” Jimmy Kinney, HCIJ board member said. “We have over 400 kids just in Pike County as active patients at the Lexington Shriners Hospital and when you factor in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Knott and surrounding counties, you’re looking at over 1,100 active patients.”
This year’s HCIJ annual ride is to be held Sunday, July 19. The ride begins at Mineshaft Harley-Davidson in Pikeville and will conclude at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, after driving through several counties, where the winner of a motorcycle will be announced.
“This year we have a low-rider Harley-Davidson bike costing over $15,000 and someone will win it for $10.00,” Kinney said. “You don’t have to be present to win and tickets along with HCIJ T-shirts are available at Mineshaft Harley-Davidson through the day of the ride, July 19.”
The day before the ride, Saturday, July 18, the Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile bus will be at the Mineshaft Harley-Davidson for their annual HCIJ blood drive.
According to a KBC statement, the KBC will give each donor a KBC T-shirt but the donor has the option for KBC to donate $10.00 to the Shriner’s Hospital in lieu of the shirt.
All donors are required to wear a mask and make an appointment for their donation by visiting, www.kybloodcenter.org.
