Most everyone looks forward to the annual Independence Day fireworks displays throughout the region. Two of those events in Pike County will be held Friday, July 3, City of Coal Run and Belfry. The City of Pikeville’s annual event will take place Saturday, July 4.
There will be some changes, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirements for social distancing.
“This year, due to COVID-19, there will be no concert and unfortunately no free food at the Coal Run event,” said Mayor Andrew H. Scott.
Due to the governor’s restrictions, groups are limited to 50 people or less.
“So please make sure you or your group maintains 6 foot social distancing from other groups or individuals not associated with you or your group,” Scott said.
Rain date for Coal Run’s fireworks event will be July 4.
The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting the 39th annual “Thunder in the Valley” fireworks display Friday, July 3, beginning a dusk. Again, there will be no events outside of the fireworks.
The City of Pikeville will conduct their annual 4th of July fireworks on Saturday, Independence Day.
“Nothing will be going on in the city park this year due to the social distancing requirements,” said Christopher Allen, safety and environmental officer for the City of Pikeville Fire and Rescue.
Since Hillbilly Days was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, “We will probably take a few items from that display and add to this, just because where everybody has been cooped up, to make it a little bit longer and make it enjoyable for everybody,” Allen said.
Pikeville’s fireworks event will be moved to Monday, July 6 in the event of rain on the 4th.
