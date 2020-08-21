Elkhorn City Police has purchased an additional police cruiser and other much needed equipment thanks to alcohol sales.
Bobby Sexton, police chief said that, since the city voted to go wet, additional funding has been a result for the department.
“The city agreed to a 5 percent regulatory fee with the knowledge that those funds go to the police department,” Sexton said. “The funds are to be used primarily for the police department and for alcohol-related complaints and equipment and payment for ABC personnel.”
Sexton said that after the city received enough money to start buying equipment, he started looking into purchasing a vehicle.
“After we received financial approval to purchase the vehicle and the funds coming in from the regulatory fee of alcohol are being used to pay for the vehicle,” according to Sexton.
The vehicle is a 2015 Ford Explorer Interceptor and brings the total number of vehicles to four in the department’s fleet.
“A lot of people are not happy about alcohol sales going in,” Sexton said. “But the police department was in desperate need of funds from somewhere and I’m actually thankful that the regulatory fee was put in place so we could purchase the things that we needed for extra policing.”
Other equipment purchased for the department includes mobile data terminals so officers can check licenses, tags and warrant information before exiting their vehicle and without relying on Kentucky State Police Post 9 dispatch since radio transmissions are sometimes not reliable.
Sexton said regulatory fee money was also used to purchase taser batteries and cartridges and new uniforms.
“I’ve worked with City Clerk Suzanne Bailey and Mayor Mike Taylor to allow me to purchase the vehicle and the equipment that we needed,” Sexton added. “The mayor has turned the department over to me and I don’t want to let them down.”
