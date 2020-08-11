Families gathered for the annual Fishing With Kids event Aug. 8.
The event, in its sixth year, gives kids the opportunity to fish at the Pikeville Pond.
Event organizer Chad Webb said that even with COVID-19, more than 100 children came out Saturday.
“This event is to instill ethics into our future outdoorsman and sportsman, teaching them how to ethically fish and to share something I love,” Webb said.
Some children may not have their own rod and reel but Webb makes sure all who attended were properly equipped.
“Every kid who shows up to the event get a free rod and reel,” Webb said. “I’m not a non-profit so this is a testament to our community and the kindness and how everyone comes together. People give and some don’t even want to be recognized, just to help kids, it’s amazing.”
Webb said it is truly a community event.
“I want to thank the community for coming together and supporting this including Ace Hardware and the City of Pikeville for without them and the many others who gave, I couldn’t have this event.”
Webb says plans are already being made for next year’s event.
The event is held in memory of Keagan Thacker-Music.
