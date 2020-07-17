Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Pikeville announced abruptly that it was closing indefinitely July 17.
According to a statement released on Facebook, the COVID-19 crisis and governmental social distancing mandates severely impacted business operations, the statement said.
The restaurant will cease operations at 6 p.m. July 17.
“For the past 3 years, we have had the honor of serving tens of thousands of guests in our restaurant,” The business said in a Facebook post. “We cannot thank all of you enough for your patronage and for honoring us as being our guests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.