The Pike County Health Department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, making 68 cases for the county so far.
On Friday, June 19, PCHD reported 59 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the county, but that number quickly rose to 68 confirmed cases by Sunday, June 21, as nine new cases were diagnosed in the county over the weekend.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that she anticipated the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to increase following the reopening of businesses across the state, but she said that it becomes concerning to her when more than four cases are being confirmed every day.
“I did anticipate an increase, but when we begin to see four to six new cases every day, I become concerned,” Riley said. “As the public health director and working with public health professionals in this building who work with me, we are watching the numbers closely.”
The nine new cases include a 29 year-old female, 28 year-old male, 65 year-old male, 26 year-old female, 54 year-old female, a minor aged female, 58 year-old male, 53 year-old female and a minor aged male. All nine patients are sick and recovering at home. Riley said all of the patients were symptomatic, or showing symptoms for the virus, upon being tested.
Riley said that seven of the nine new confirmed cases were connected to each other or to other previously confirmed cases. She said that connection shows the importance of social distancing, or maintaining 6 feet distance from other people, because it has been proven to slow the spread of the virus.
“That is further indication that social distancing and limiting your close interactions with others can decrease the spread,” Riley said.
As of Monday, June 22, of Pike County’s 68 cases, 62 were confirmed and six were probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 44 patients have recovered, 22 patients have active cases and two patients have died from the virus. Three patients are believed to have been hospitalized from the virus so far, but there are no new hospitalizations.
Statewide, as of 4 p.m. on June 21, there were at least 13,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported on Sunday, June 21. There have been at least 526 deaths from the virus in Kentucky so far, and at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus so far, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.
“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
The Pike County Health Department urged Pike County residents to continue taking health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing and following the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.”
According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home. Riley also especially urged people to frequently clean their hands and clean areas that are touched more often.
She advised the public to use reliable resources when seeking information about the virus, and she encouraged residents to wear cloth face masks while out in public in order to protect against the spread of the virus.
The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
Pikeville’s Walmart, located at 254 Cassidy Boulevard, is also providing COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
