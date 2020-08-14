According to data released Aug. 10 by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy shows that more Kentuckians died of overdoses statewide in 2019, and the number in Pike County also grew.
According to the data, a total of 1,316 people died in Kentucky of overdoses in 2019, a 5.53 percent increase over the 1,247 overdose deaths in 2018.
In Pike County, which saw 16 fatal overdoses in 2018, that number grew by 43 percent to 23.
According to a statement from the ODCP, resident cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll is driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.
“I share the concerns of so many that in this battle against COVID-19, which we must fight and must win, we cannot take our eyes off the increased risk of substance use and overdose deaths. I’m committed, with the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, to monitor the trends associated with opioid and substance use and their impact on the public’s health,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the statement. “Awareness is key to survival during most medical emergencies and, as I have seen firsthand, it is certainly true in the case of a drug overdose. If you find a loved one that has overdosed or even a complete stranger, knowing how to react may mean the difference between life and death.”
The statement said the largest number of Kentuckians who have died as a result of drug overdoses in one year remains 1,566, an all-time high reached in 2017. After a fifteen percent decline in 2018 with a death total of 1,247, 2019 resulted in an increase of 69 additional deaths from the previous year.
“We believe the increase is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogs within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent inexpensive methamphetamine,” said Van Ingram, executive director of the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP).
ODCP, the statement said, has continued to work diligently with several agencies throughout the commonwealth to increase the distribution of naloxone to those fighting an addiction. To access naloxone or for more resources on how to respond to an overdose, click here.
In 2017, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet partnered with Operation UNITE to create the KY Help Call Center, which provides information on treatment options and open slots among treatment providers. Those with a substance use disorder – or their friends or family members – may call 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833- 859-4357) and speak one-on-one to a specialist who will connect them with treatment as quickly as possible.
In 2018, Kentucky State Police launched the Angel Initiative, which continues to be a vital resource today. Anyone suffering from a substance use disorder can visit a KSP post and be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program.
ODCP also joined with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC) at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Justice and Public Safety to create www.findhelpnowky.org, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The website provides a vital link for Kentucky health care providers, court officials, families and individuals seeking options for substance abuse treatment and recovery. It offers real-time information about available space in treatment programs, and guides users to the right type of treatment for their needs. The site provides a search engine for drug treatment, helping users locate treatment providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.
KIPRC, with support from the CDC, launched the Drug Overdose Technical Assistance Core (DOTAC) to support local health departments, community coalitions and state and local agencies in their efforts to address substance misuse, abuse and overdose. DOTAC’s goal is to support and enhance local agencies’ and community organizations' access to timely local data and analytical results on controlled substance prescribing, drug related morbidity and mortality trends. For more information on the available data, analytical and community services, click here.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of the department’s substance abuse programming. This effort has expanded the system to include every possible treatment modality available, offering additional tools and options for clinicians and inmates. DOC has worked hard over the last year to provide services both inside and outside prison walls, and continues to provide dedicated treatment staff at Probation and Parole offices.
