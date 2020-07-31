The city of Elkhorn City has taken steps to recoup business taxes owed and one of those targeted in the lawsuits is a sitting member of the Elkhorn City Council.
On July 28, Elkhorn City Attorney Kyle Deskins filed the lawsuits in Pike Circuit Court on behalf of Mayor Mike Taylor against four individuals, including Roxanne Blankenship and her husband, Billy Blankenship.
According to the lawsuits, the city enacted its business license ordinance in March, 2016, and the defendants have failed to file taxes for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Blankenships’ business, the lawsuit against them said, is the rental of commercial units located at West Russell Street. Blankenship did not return calls seeking comment as of presstime July 30.
The other defendants, according to the lawsuits are Mary Anne Belcher, who operates a medical practice in the city; Charlie Bill Ratliff, who operates commercial properties which the lawsuit said are occupied for profit; and former Elkhorn City Mayor Richard “Hank” Salyer and his wife, Vicki, who, the lawsuit said, operate commercial units which are occupied for profit.
The lawsuit is requesting judgement for the taxes owed for the tax periods plus penalties and interest for each taxable year, attorney fees and costs associated with the litigation of the matter.
