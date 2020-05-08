Recently, Pike County Jailer Brian Morris and the staff at the Pike County Detention Center have had to make changes to adhere to the guidelines laid down regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic, one of which included adjusting the budget so it doesn’t hinder the Pike County Fiscal Court.
During a recent special meeting, the fiscal court received an update from Morris regarding the jail and how it is dealing with during the current pandemic, while also discussing changes the jail made to help the jail’s budget.
According to Morris, the court recently acknowledged the jail’s 2020-2021 budget, which he said, then, was more than $5 million. However, about a week after that acknowledgement, Morris said he and his staff had discussions about the virus which they believed, at the time, was going to hit sooner rather than later.
“We tried to get out in front of it,” Morris said. “We really anticipated that within a week or two’s time, all jails were going to be on or around total lockdown.”
Morris said that he met with Pike County Treasurer Frankie Stacy, who he said was a great help in changing the jail’s budget from $5.5 million to $4.8 million. He added that when the court acknowledged the previous budget, the jail’s inmate population was 433 (290 was state inmates and 30 U.S. Marshall inmates). Currently, according to Morris, the total inmate population is 337. The loss of 37 state inmates, Morris said, has resulted in a loss of more than $1,059 a day.
Morris said he met with staff individually and asked if any would like to volunteer for layoffs and, after having to lay off a few individuals, the jail’s staff has been reduced from 54 to 39.
Morris alluded to the fact that the longer the pandemic goes on and the inflow of state inmates continues to drop, that it could have adverse effects to the budget, but he added that he and his staff have began working on a “plan B” in order to combat that from potentially happening.
“We’ve contacted WestCare and the U.S. Marshal’s to see if we can house more of their individuals to help with the revenue,” Morris said. “We’re trying to get plan B to where our revenue doesn’t fall to the pint that it hinders the court.”
According to Morris, the jail went on “total lockdown” around six weeks ago, which meant the jail put a stop on movement inside the facility. Morris said he wanted to thank a number of the judges in the area for the work they have done in helping the jail. He added that all arraignments have been conducted via video.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the jail has had a total of nine isolations of its staff members. Morris said those individuals showed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus but, after undergoing testing, none of them tested positive. Morris said some of the workers were self-isolated at their home for several days but have since returned to work.
Morris said that despite no positive tests inside the jail, workers and inmates are still having their temperatures checked “every single day and every single shift change” to make sure they are maintaining a certain level.
According to Morris, any new arrests that come in are isolated until their release. If an individual is required to stay for a longer period, they are kept in isolation for 14 days before being moved to population.
Also during the meeting, the court approved applying for a grant from the the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet for emergency supplement funding.
Morris Morris thanked Pike County Grant Administrator Sharon Hall for her work on helping the jail be able to apply for the supplement. Morris said the grant is considered “first-come, first-served.” Morris said the grant is for PPE at the jail which he said includes: N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, face shields, thermometers, sanitation wipes and disinfectant spray.
“Part of this grant, it’s reimbursement of overtime that may have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morris said. “The total amount of the grant is approximately $48,195.50. These are supplies the PCDC needs, that we use every single day. It would be great to be reimbursed, so hopefully we get it in in enough time.”
