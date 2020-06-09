The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved its tentative budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, with district officials saying that it stayed consistent with their expectations.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the district’s anticipated revenue and “on-behalf revenue” will total about $61.4 million and $19.1 million, respectively. The largest expenses for the district will be salaries and employee benefits, which will cost the district about $47.5 million and $19.1 million, respectively.
Nancy Ratliff, Pike County Schools’ Director of Finance, spoke during the virtual meeting on May 28 to explain some of the key components of the budget. She said that the state legislature approved leaving retirement rates at 24.06 percent for 2020-21, instead of increasing the rates by 12 percent, which was approved before the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers compensation and other insurances have also been left similar to 2019-20, according to budget documents.
“I will say that this year’s budget is pretty consistent with what we thought it would be, and this budget that I’m asking you to approve tonight is consistent with that budget,” Ratliff said. “The state agreed to leave county retirement at the same amount this year at the same percentage, so that negated a change in any of our benefits, which is very helpful. We don’t anticipate a change in the salary schedule so things look pretty consistent there. Our tax collection has gone well and we have tentatively budgeted for next year around the same amounts again.”
The district plans to receive about $12.3 million in grant money. Ratliff said the district received two new grants as a direct result of COVID-19, and she will be working with the superintendent on the best ways to spend that money in the district.
“We do have two new pots of money that are directly related to COVID-19,” Ratliff said. “Those two new pots of money, we will be working on a plan with the superintendent on how to spend that money consistently with what the guidelines are, but we do have until September of 2022 to fully expend that money. We will be looking at what our needs are.”
Ratliff said that the state allocated more money to the district’s building fund, which increased their bonding potential. The anticipated revenue for the district’s building fund will total about $6.6 million.
However, she said, the extra funding comes with a warning.
“The state allocated us some additional money, which has increased our building fund then, therefore, increased our bonding potential. Now that comes with a warning,” Ratliff said. “Should the state be short on money in the fall, it could possibly not be funded at the level that they’ve told us so we don’t want to rush and obligate that money. But we can do the two projects we’ve been talking about in the spring, so that’s a good thing.”
The district’s contingency fund has increased from $2.3 million in 2019-20 to $2.5 million in 2020-21, which Ratliff highlighted as a positive change in the budget.
“The contingency (fund) in this is $2.5 million and that’s roughly 3.7 percent of our budget, which has increased over last year which is really good,” Ratliff said. “I think we’re trying to hold our own in these times.”
The district plans to receive about $12.3 million in grant money. It expects to receive about $8.4 million and $1 million in anticipated and on behalf revenue, respectively, for its food service. The district’s bond payments will total about $6.7 million.
Ratliff said the tentative budget will be revisited in September in order to create the district’s working budget.
