The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education approved the final draft of the district’s working budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The budget is an updated version of the tentative budget, which the board approved in May this year. Denise Clark, the district’s finance director, said that the two budgets are fairly similar.
“This will be the last time we present this one for this year,” Clark said. “We still have a few things that aren’t set in stone, but no really major changes this time from the tentative you saw back in May.”
For the 2021 fiscal year, the district is projected to receive more than $14 million in total revenue, consisting of nearly $5.8 million from local sources, nearly $7.3 million from state sources, $30,000 in federal Medicaid reimbursement and $500 in other receipts.
The district also plans to receive nearly $1.05 million in special revenue, and receive about $108,236 in revenue for its capital outlay fund, in addition to other revenue funds.
“We did not really have any major changes in revenues right now,” Clark said. “The biggest change in purchases we made this year were the textbook purchases we made back in July.”
The district has planned for about $14 million to use for total expenditures in its general fund, including about $8.318 million in instruction, about $526,000 in student support services, nearly $646,000 in staff support services, about $1.522 million on plant operations and maintenance and nearly $412,000 in student transportation, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.