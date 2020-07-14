Pike County’s total number of COVID-19 cases continued to spike last week, with 19 new cases being reported within one week.
The county’s cases increased from 111 cases on July 6 to 130 cases on July 13, according to the Pike County Health Department. On July 13, the PCHD reported eight new cases, making the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 130 so far.
As of Monday, July 13, of Pike County’s 130 cases, 123 were confirmed and seven were probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 103 patients have recovered, 24 patients have active cases and three people have died.
The most recent eight cases include a 30 year-old male (symptomatic), 71 year-old female (symptomatic), 56 year-old female (symptomatic), 26 year-old male (asymptomatic), a minor-aged female (symptomatic), 48 year-old female (asymptomatic), 52 year-old female (asymptomatic) and 39 year-old male (symptomatic). All eight patients are isolated and recovering from home.
On July 10, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a 30-day mandate, requiring all Kentuckians to wear face masks or facial coverings when in public, if social distancing (maintaining 6 feet distance from others) cannot be practiced.
“What this means is that all customers in retail facilities must wear a mask,” Beshear said. “In grocery stores, must wear a mask. In most (public)-facing businesses, must wear a mask. If you are indoors and you can’t get 6 feet from individuals on anything that’s not covered, must wear a mask. Outside, if you cannot be 6 feet away from another individual, must wear a mask.”
People who have breathing difficulties or physical disabilities where they cannot wear a mask will not need to wear one, and there will be an exemption for children under 5 years old. He said that people who exercise and engage in outdoor activities, like running or walking, and are staying 6 feet apart will also not need to wear a mask.
Beshear’s executive order came as a result of at least two weeks of increasing cases across Kentucky and the country. Statewide in Kentucky, as of July 12, 19,389 patients have tested positive for the virus, with 602 deaths. As of July 9, 4,939 Kentuckians had recovered, and over 461,000 Kentuckians were tested for the virus so far.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the mask mandate will help reduce the spread of the virus in the Pike County community.
“From the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, as public health officials, we have recommended social distancing, and very early on, we recommended that the general public wear cloth face coverings when interacting with others,” Riley said. “The executive order, in my opinion, will increase compliance and, more importantly, reduce the spread in our community.”
Regarding how the mandate will be enforced, Riley said that the local health department will help guide organizations and businesses in compliance of the mandate.
“We will continue to monitor and guide all organizations for compliance of the governor’s executive order,” Riley said. “For establishments that fall outside of our normal, regulatory oversight and for the general public, we will seek additional assistance from law enforcement, local government and other regulatory bodies.”
Wearing a face mask is one of the primary ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in addition to proper social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing and other preventative actions.
The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
Masks have already been mandated in at least 20 states — including California, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, among others — as cases have spiked across the country. Particular hotspots for the virus have included Arizona, Texas and Florida. Masks have also been mandated in certain cities located in states like Tennessee and Georgia.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are also providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
Pikeville’s Walmart, located at 254 Cassidy Boulevard, is also providing COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.