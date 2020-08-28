A local church will soon open a unique marketplace intended to promote connections to each other and to faith while serving the community.
Pikeville’s New Beginnings Fellowship Church is starting the FaithLife Market, which will be located at 130 Division Street. The market is set to open in the middle of September and will feature a full-service coffee shop, local vendors and a thrift store. The thrift items will include children’s clothing, books, small furniture and household items.
Pastor Jared Arnett said that the church has taken part in several ministries in the past, like opening a thrift store on College Street and contributing to “Crafting for a Cause,” in which the church’s ladies group took part. Through that crafting project, the ladies in the group would sell their hand-crafted items downtown every year in order to donate to the cause.
“We just felt led to put it all together in one space,” Arnett said, referring to the church’s ministries. “FaithLife is about connecting Sundays to the rest of your week. We believe faith is intended to be lived out, not just on Sundays but on Monday through Saturday.”
Arnett said people will have the opportunity to volunteer and donate to the thrift store, and they are currently looking to hire two baristas for their coffee shop. All proceeds from the thrift store will go toward supporting local men, women and children who are looking for a new beginning, according to the “FaithLife Market” Facebook page.
FaithLife Market is a project through the church’s non-profit organization, FaithLife Ministries. The market will provide a gathering place for people to study and work, and it will also offer second chance employment and life coaching to support people coming out of recovery from addiction.
Arnett said that he hopes for the marketplace to be a place for people to learn more about faith, in addition to it being a way to help other people in the community.
In speaking about the mission of FaithLife Market, Arnett referenced the Bible verse of Ephesians 2:10, which reads, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” He said the creation of the marketplace is a way for their church to help the public in different ways.
“It’s really built on that one verse, thinking, ‘Once we’ve given our life to Christ, there are good things for us to do,’” Arnett said.
To learn more about FaithLife Market, visit, www.faithlifemarket.com, or visit the “FaithLife Market” Facebook page.
