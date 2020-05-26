Kentuckians who are registered to vote can now request an absentee ballot in this year’s primary election, as election procedures have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams extended the date of the state’s primary elections, special elections and local option elections to June 23, 2020. To prevent possible spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary are allowed to vote by mail through an absentee ballot. The last day to apply for a ballot is June 15.
The State Board of Elections created a secure online portal (www.GoVoteKY.com) to allow voters to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, and a postcard will be mailed to each registered voter, informing them of the new voting procedures.
In Beshear’s briefing on May 22, he urged Kentuckians who are registered to vote to request an absentee mail-in ballot in order to protect their health. Adams said the portal makes it easier for Kentuckians to vote.
“I am very proud to announce this new online portal,” Adams said. “As I have said before, I promised to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and this system does that. The best thing you can do is go online at, GoVoteKY.com, and apply for your ballot.”
To request an absentee ballot application, contact the county clerk’s office by phone, fax, electronic mail or in person. The county clerk will mail you the absentee ballot application, or you can get an application in person at the county clerk’s office. The Pike County Clerk’s office is located at 146 Main Street and can be reached at, (606) 432-6211.
According to the State Board of Elections, the completed application can either be returned by mail or hand-delivered to the county clerk’s office. A spouse, parent, child or a third party cannot hand-deliver your completed application to the county clerk.
The deadline to register to vote was May 26, 2020.
