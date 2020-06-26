State officials released an official plan on June 24 that provides recommendations for school districts to plan for reopening in the fall.
During his briefing on June 24, Gov. Andy Beshear said that the guidance in the plan was created to help both students and the employees who help them during the school day, who are also susceptible to the virus. He mentioned that there have been school employees across the state that have been diagnosed with and who have died from COVID-19.
“What we cannot do, what would be irresponsible from the state, is to not make recommendations we know will help protect not just the students,” Beshear said. “Think about the teachers, bus drivers and the rest; we’ve already lost some of those. It is critical that the reopening plan isn’t just about the kids. It’s important to get them back in the classroom and be resilient to COVID, but all of the adults who are in that building or take them to that building deserve to be safe, too.”
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said the plan, which is titled, “Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools,” was created in coordination with several state agencies, including the Kentucky Department for Public Health, in order to provide guidance for school districts on what a potential reopening could look like.
“This is a public health crisis, and this is the major public health document with the expectations and best practices that our schools need in order to operate and reduce the risk of this bit of COVID-19,” Brown said.
Brown said there was a distinction between safety expectations and best practices. He said safety expectations were required for schools to do in order to reopen, while best practices are encouraged.
Social distancing, face masks and other policies
Brown said there will be a 6-feet social distance safety expectation in classrooms, but he said that there can be some leniency with that requirement. If school officials are unable to meet that 6-feet distance requirement, then students will be required to wear face masks while in the classroom.
“If you’re seated within 6 feet, then you’ve got to have a mask on during your instruction,” Brown said.
Schools are also encouraged to create smaller class sizes in order to keep that 6 feet of distance between students, and they will need to put tape every 6 feet along the floors of the hallways to mark the distance that students must keep, similar to the taping on floors that many businesses and restaurants must do now as they reopen.
Schools will also need to hold limited assemblies and follow the governor’s recommendations on public gatherings.
Brown said that students will need to bring face masks when they go to school because they will need to wear them at school at certain times, like when they are less than 6 feet apart from others or when they are riding a school bus. He said that cloth face masks would be fine for students to use, but they must have face coverings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
“This may be, unfortunately, one of the most controversial items, and you’re certainly hearing a lot of discussion out on social media and in our society,” Brown said. “If students are moving, they need to have a mask on. If they are less than 6 feet, they need to have a mask on. When they are on a bus, they need to have a mask on.”
For social distancing to work in a school setting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that students be seated in every other seat while being transported on the school bus. However, several Kentucky superintendents criticized this policy suggestion in early reopening discussions due to the cost it would place on the districts for transportation.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Brown said that the requirement for students to wear masks on school buses will help the districts with regards to the cost for transportation because districts will not need to socially distance students on the bus. He said other safety precautions that may be taken for riding the school bus include temperature checks may be taken before entering the bus or a “parental assurance” being given to the bus driver and school officials that the child does not have a high temperature (over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) upon entering the school bus.
All students will need to be screened for temperature checks before entering the school building, Brown said. The health screenings before entering the building, Brown said, will check for if a child’s temperature reaches or exceeds 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and/or if that child has a cough, has recently experienced vomiting or diarrhea, has a visible rash or has other previous exposure to another COVID-19 case within 48 hours.
Sanitation policies will be provided to all districts and schools on how to properly sanitize buses and school buildings. There will also be provided signage for school officials to place around the building.
Regarding contact tracing, Brown said, school districts will need to cooperate with local health department officials in the case of a COVID-19 case in a school. Schools will need to create bus manifests and classroom and cafeteria seating charts in order to help with contact tracing if a student or teacher is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Contact tracing has been used by health departments for decades in order to isolate people who have been exposed to other diseases. Health workers ask the infected who they have been in frequent contact with and seek to quarantine those people. By using the manifests and seating charts, Brown said, it will help school officials know who the infected student could have possibly exposed to the virus.
“Necessary does not always equal easy,” Brown said, regarding the school health policies. “Those recommendations will not be easy to implement, but they are certainly necessary.”
Brown said there are three ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands, and he encouraged communities to help in understanding the necessity of wearing a mask when mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“Washing hands is, generally, accepted in our society, and I think our school districts will get support in our communities if they enforce washing hands in our schools,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a divisive issue in our commonwealth and in our country. We’re gonna need everyone in the community to help our schools out in knowing that this is an expectation that needs to happen.”
Brown said that he believes Kentucky has the best students, administrators and staff in the country because of how well they quickly adjusted to closing schools last semester, even though the NTI program was “imperfect at times.”
“You may ask, ‘How are we going to do this?’ It seems like a huge lift, and it is a huge lift,” Brown said. “We’re going to do it the same way we did it last semester, and I believe we have the best teachers, administrators and staff in the country. What they did last semester … what they did and how they did it tells me that they will be doing this, and they will be meeting these expectations because they know it’s the best thing for their students.”
School funding and NTI days
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman discussed important steps that the state government has taken to help schools have flexibility in implementing these safety expectations and practices. First, she signed a memorandum that would suspend several state statutes related to NTI days and school funding.
She said the state has temporarily suspended the 10-day NTI day limit in order to give KDE the power to allow districts an unlimited number of NTI days for the 2020-21 school year.
“This provides the flexibility for school districts to use NTI as needed if they need to close in-person classes as a result of COVID-19 within their own communities.”
She said average daily attendance will also no longer be used as a school funding metric during the 2020-21 school year. This statute was suspended in order to allow KDE to create a school funding mechanism, she said, similar to that of Kentucky Senate Bill 177.
“This provides flexibility to school districts for funding in the event that schools need to operate with blended in-person and digital instruction in response to COVID-19,” Coleman said. “This memorandum addresses the concerns of school districts throughout the state that are planning a variety of instructional methods to best serve the needs of our students and communities amid the uncertainty they face with COVID-19. Our school districts are developing models that will work best for their unique communities, and this memorandum addresses the flexibility they requested and they need.”
Coleman said schools can now participate in the Expanded Care Program, which allows schools to bill for services provided to Medicaid-eligible children who fall outside of the Individual Education Plan. She said it allows schools to provide services to 75 percent more children and includes a 3-to-1 match from the federal government.
“For every dollar that a school system puts in, the federal government kicks in another three,” Coleman said. “The best news is that the services that will be provided through this Expanded Care Program are school nurses, audiologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physical therapists, interpreters and one that I know we are all desperately in need of in our public schools and that is mental health professionals.”
Coleman said she has also sent letters to education secretaries in states across the country, asking for their support to call for national leaders, like U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump, to provide additional CARES Act funding for state budgets.
“Additionally, because education is a large part of state budgets, I’ve asked them to join me in requesting the funding necessary to safely reopen schools this fall,” Coleman said, referring to the country’s education secretaries. “The way that schools have been funded in the past must evolve with these new educational practices and expectations. Our educators, students and families have all adapted to these changing times. Our education funding must, too.”
Coleman said that although children are less likely to experience as severe symptoms from COVID-19 as adults, there are hundreds of adult school employees who work with those students who could suffer from the virus.
“This is not just about one group of people,” Coleman said. “This is truly about our community and making sure that everyone is safe.”
Brown said that KDE would provide further safety guidance for pupil transportation on June 25 and would provide more guidance on workplace health and safety, facilities and logistics and career and tech, exceptional learners and performance-based instruction on June 29 and in July.
“We are gonna continue providing that guidance and we’re gonna continue our Education Continuation Task Force, of which our Lieutenant Governor is a member,” Brown said. “We have over 40 members of the education community on that task force, including four members of the General Assembly.”
He said that advisory councils will continue to meet during the summer, as well as continue the student advisory group.
