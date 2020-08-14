During the regular scheduled City of Elkhorn City council meeting Aug. 11, discussions continued regarding a 2020-21 budget.
A second reading of the budget that originally had $346,400 with a balance carryover of $81,335 for a total budget revenue of $427,735 was discussed.
Council member Roxanne Blankenship suggested two changes to redistribute monies, adding money to Travel, Meals & Training and Tourism/Marketing line items.
The amended budget was voted on and passed however after further discussions. However, additional items needed to be added to the amended budget therefore another budget will need to be read and voted on.
Among the other items discussed was the city’s Ethics Committee which was tabled until the next meeting.
City Clerk Suzanne Bailey, who left last month’s meeting after resigning was back at her position for Tuesday evening’s meeting, said a time or day for the next reading of the amended budget has not been set at this time.
