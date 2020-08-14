A rally supporting law enforcement is currently planned for early September.
The rally, which is called “Pike County Backs the Blue,” is currently scheduled to take place at Pikeville City Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5. All participants are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing, per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rally has previously been rescheduled and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have said they feel confident about holding this upcoming rally.
The event will feature several speakers, music and prayer, and people who attend are encouraged to create and bring signs showing support for law enforcement. Details are still forthcoming on the names of sponsors and speakers.
“It’s just to show support for our law enforcement,” said Roger Ford, one of the organizers of the event. “There’s so much negative in the press right now about the law enforcement and calls to defund the police and that sort of thing. They’re a vital part of our community and do a very dangerous job for us as a community.”
