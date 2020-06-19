Two Democrats are vying in the June 23 primary to become their party’s nominee to face 31st Dist. state Sen. Phillip Wheeler in the November general election.
The 31st Dist. Senate seat covers Elliott, Lawrence, Martin, Morgan and Pike counties and has been held by Wheeler since he won the special election in March 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Ray S. Jones, who left the seat after nearly two decades to serve as Pike County judge-executive.
Attorney Glenn Martin Hammond, of Pikeville, and business developer Scott Sykes, a former educator, of Elkhorn City, are vying to win the nomination in the primary and both say they have plans to move Eastern Kentucky forward in the coming years, through the challenges the region faces.
Both men agree that infrastructure is a key to changing the region’s fortunes.
“We need jobs, not just any jobs, not retail,” Hammond said. “That’s not a knock against retail but we need good-paying jobs that can replace the $28 an hour jobs that were in the coal industry.”
However, he said, basic infrastructure will have to be a factor in that.
“What goes with that will have to be the upgrades to the infrastructure that we have here,” he said.
Broadband quality and access will have to be improved, he said, as will water and sewer infrastructure. Educational opportunities must be expanded, he said, and the local vocational schools, for the most part, are “crumbling.”
All those things, he said, work together in a multi-faceted fashion to set the course for the county’s future.
“I think we need to look at attracting industry here that is germane to what we use,” he said, adding some of those companies include ATV manufacturers and similar industries which also serve the region.
Sykes, who laid out his plans in his “People’s Platform for Eastern Kentucky,” which focus on the economy, healthcare, education and infrastructure, said that getting the region back on its feet includes infrastructure, which is also a quality of life matter for the people here.
“We can’t have healthy people unless we have secure water and the infrastructure and resources necessary for that,” he said.
Ultimately, it’s about “access,” he said.
An example, Sykes said, is ambulance service in the region, which, in some cases can be hours away.
Those kinds of issues, Sykes said, are why his campaign has been so focused on his platform throughout.
“No one has ever thought about and discussed the issues at length like we’re doing,” he said. “I have lived it. I understand each line of that platform.”
Hammond said there is hope to bring new business to the communities of Eastern Kentucky.
Hammond said he has been in contact with several people who can build and establish the jobs the area needs.
“It’s not just a talk, it’s a reality,” he said. “People are interested in bringing it here ... if coal’s not up to it, or natural gas, why aren’t we manufacturing the solar panels and the batteries here to put us right back on top?”
Several roads, Hammond said, have to be completed and/or built, including Ky. 194, which has been on the drawing board for years.
“There’s so much that has been promised that’s just never been gone out to get done,” he said.
Hammond said he is also focused on the opioid epidemic.
“We have to start making the opioid manufacturers and their distributors responsible, rather than the taxpayers, for this opioid epidemic,” he said.
Toward that end, Hammond said, he wants to see the opioid companies pay to fund treatment and also to supply police with the resources they need to fight the epidemic head-on.
Sykes said that one issue on which he is heavily focused is ensuring Eastern Kentucky gets its due in coming years.
“The rest of Kentucky has taken from Eastern Kentucky so much over the decades,” he said. “When you look at the coal severance tax dollars that once rolled out of here ... we were paying half of our coal severance dollars to the state for decades. And now that revenue’s gone. It has evaporated. Now we have to fight to have our resources come back here now.”
But he also acknowledges that he has to represent the state as a whole.
“As a state senator, I have to ensure the public safety, health and well-being is maintained and secured, not just for those I represent here in the 31st, but for all Kentuckians,” he said.
Sykes, who has a degree in police administration, said the issues being raised about policing are complicated.
“I understand the importance of community policing,” he said. “I understand the importance of being able to effectively train officers. The level of accountability we’re seeing within law enforcement is a little bit concerning.”
Sykes said that, in addition to training and other efforts, police must be given resources such as support for both their psychological and physical needs.
Both men also acknowledge that, if they’re successful, they’ll be entering into a legislative body where they are in the minority.
Hammond said the key will be focusing on the local issues first, then taking on the others.
“You prioritize those up front and you get those done in order to build a stepping stone for the others,” he said. “If the trend continues to hold ... we’re not going to be in the superminority.”
Sykes said he’s not afraid to wear his party on his sleeve.
“I am the only Democrat in the Democratic primary who has claimed to be a Democrat,” he said.
His plan to deal with the Republican majority, or possible supermajority, will be affected by the results of other elections outside Pike County. Either way, Sykes said he is ready to “fight.”
“You fight every day,” he said. “I think we’ve given too much in compromise and have allowed the supermajority to really undermine the security of working families of Kentucky.
“I’ll be damned if I’m going to give in when it comes to the best interest of our people back here,” he said.
For more on the candidates’ platforms, Hammond’s website is, hammondforkysenate.com, while Sykes’ website can be found at, scottsykesforky.com.
