During the Pike County Fiscal Court’s June 16 meeting, the court unanimously approved paying tribute to Pike County’s longest-serving judge-executive — Wayne T. Rutherford.
The court unanimously approved a resolution honoring Rutherford, who served as judge-executive from 1970 through 1982, from 1992 through 1994 and from 2007 through 2015. According to the resolution, Rutherford’s numerous accomplishment include
• Establishing the county-wide solid waste collection system;
• pioneering and championing the coal severance tax system;
• establishing the county’s first road department;
• establishing the county’s library system;
• initiating the concept of the senior citizens program;
• implementing 911;
• spearheading the countywide fire protection program; and
• establishing the county’s first industrial site and public housing.
Rutherford, who is a Mason and Shriner, also signed the first Hillbilly Days proclamation in 1977.
Dist. 1 Commissioner Ronnie Robertson said that, after he first decided to run for the commissioner position, he spoke with Rutherford and valued the advice he received and the example Rutherford set.
“He’s helped this county and helped this city,” Robertson said. “Pike County has been a whole lot better off with Wayne.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that Rutherford first took office when Jones was a couple of months old but that he felt the impact of Rutherford’s actions throughout his life.
“If you go back and look at where Pike County was when he became judge-executive, very few houses had running water, there was no trash collection system ... any wide spot, any place in the creek where somebody could pull off would be a dumping ground, illegal dumping everywhere,” Jones said. “He tried to bring the crown jewel of Eastern Kentucky — Pike County — into the 20th century.”
Jones said he can remember playing baseball as a child on a field which bore a sign that said “built using coal severance funds.”
“Things as simple as a ball field on Long Fork would never have been made possible but for the coal severance tax,” Jones said.
Jones said that Rutherford left a strong legacy in the county during his time in public service.
“I don’t think any officeholder has ever loved Pike County more than Wayne T. Rutherford,” he said. “He dedicated a large portion of his life to this county.”
Rutherford was not present at the meeting, but members of the court presented the resolution to members of Rutherford’s family, including his son-in-law, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, and granddaughter, Pikeville Independent Schools Board Member Brittany Carter Ratliff.
