Police still seeking information in connection with case
The Pikeville Police Department is continuing to investigate the disappearance of a Pikeville man, but say new details have begun to emerge which lead them to believe foul play may have occurred.
The department announced late last month that they were seeking any information on the disappearance of Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville, who was last seen on June 10 in the company of two females.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds said July 9 that during the course of the investigation into Hook’s disappearance, new evidence has emerged recently, including the discovery of possible human remains.
“We have gathered evidence that leads us to suspect foul play in the case,” Edmonds said.
The remains were discovered in a burned Chevrolet Impala, which was identified via Vehicle Identification Number as belonging to Hook’s father, and known to be driven by Hook.
The remains, Edmonds said, have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for possible identification, but police cannot say at this point whether the remains are that of Hook.
The case remains under investigation by the PPD. Edmonds said anyone with information on Hook’s disappearance is asked to contact the department by calling, (606) 437-5111. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.