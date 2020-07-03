As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pike County, local health, city and county officials held a press conference on June 30 to urge the public against traveling and to urge them to take necessary health precautions.
On Thursday, July 2, the Pike County Health Department reported that, since Friday, June 26, the county’s cases increased from 84 to 93, an increase of nine cases. Before this, Pike County’s number of cases increased by 13 — from 71 to 84 cases — within a 48-hour period.
At the June 30 press conference, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley was joined by Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control with Pikeville Medical Center, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick and Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor. They spoke about the increase in cases across the county, which they described as “alarming,” travel warnings and the reopening of the economy, among other topics.
Public health warning
As of Thursday, July 2, of Pike County’s 93 cases, 86 were confirmed and seven were probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 65 patients have recovered, 26 patients have active cases and two patients have died from the virus.
The nine new cases reported this week include a 57 year-old female who is symptomatic, a 68 year-old male (symptomatic and hospitalized), a 77 year-old male (asymptomatic), a 41 year-old female (symptomatic), a minor-aged female (symptomatic), a 26 year-old male (symptomatic), a 55 year-old female (symptomatic), a 30 year-old female (asymptomatic) and a 63 year-old male (asymptomatic).
On June 30, though, Pike County was at 87 cases, and Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the spikes in cases in the county since Memorial Day weekend was cause for concern.
“It is alarming that where we were going into Memorial Day weekend, we had 28 cases. We’re now at 87,” Riley said on June 30. “It’s the growth rate that’s concerning. It represents a 68 percent growth in cases in just a little over a month. That case growth is what’s concerning to public health.”
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass spoke about how Pike County’s cases have only continued to increase, which he said is alarming.
“We have an increase in the growth and it is a little bit alarming,” said Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass. “We have no sustained low numbers, and that means that the numbers continue to go up. We see a steep upward trajectory now in the cases of COVID-19, and we don’t want to see that. We need to sustain life, we need to resume life and do what’s best for the community. Our goal is to provide you with knowledge to do your part, and we need to do what’s best for the community.”
Riley said that the pattern of how the patients were linked concerned her and other health officials because cases in the county have either been linked to each other, to previous cases or to travel. She said that they have seen up to five people being infected after coming into contact with one positive case.
“Additionally, what we’re seeing is that those individuals are linked to each other or they’re linked to travel,” Riley said. “It’s very unfortunate that individuals are going outside of the area, and when you’re vacationing, the assumption that I’m going to make is that we’re all relaxing our behaviors when we’re traveling and when we’re interacting with each other locally.”
In addition to recommending hand washing and social distancing, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass spoke specifically about wearing masks. He urged people to wear face masks when around other people in order to protect against potentially spreading secretions from the mouth and nose, which is the primary way that the virus spreads.
“Masking is a great tool to protect others from you. This is an act of strength,” Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said. “This is not an act of weakness, because this is the only way that you can create that physical separation and physical barrier from spreading all of the infected secretions into the environment. We’ve been wearing them in the healthcare field for a long time. For the flu, it’s a very effective tool. For other viruses, it’s a very effective tool. … This definitely applies to the community as well.”
The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.
Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass reminded people that the mortality rate of COVID-19 is currently at 5 percent nationwide, compared to that of the flu which is less than 0.5 percent.
He said that it is more important than ever for people to adhere to the necessary health precautions because nursing home and assisted living facilities will soon start reopening to the public. Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor also spoke about the importance of people wearing masks and following health guidelines in order to protect vulnerable people in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.
“We know that 50 percent of all mortality here in Kentucky is coming from the nursing home facilities and from the vulnerable people,” he said.
As of Thursday, July 2, Kentucky had 15,842 positive cases of COVID-19, with 572 deaths. 4,052 people had recovered from the virus, and over 411,000 people had been tested for the virus so far, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.
Travel warning
Riley warned county residents that they are seeing cases linked to North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) issued a public health advisory on June 25 against traveling to Myrtle Beach and South Carolina, due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases in the area, and Florida saw the nation’s largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases that same day, with nearly 9,000 positive cases, according to NPR.
Other hotspots for the virus include Texas and Arizona, and case increases have been reported in states like Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others, besides Kentucky. The U.S. has now reached nearly 2.54 million cases of the virus, with at least 125,747 deaths.
As of June 28, according to CNN Health, Rhode Island and Connecticut were only two states that reported a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass recommended that people should not travel to virus hotspots, where confirmed cases of the virus have continued to spike, like the Carolinas, Florida, Texas and Arizona.
“Traveling to hotspots, like the Carolinas and Florida, are fueling our cases here in Pike County, and again, we don’t want that,” Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said.
He recommended that if people need to travel, that they should do so to places that have very low numbers of virus cases.
“Ironically, COVID-19 couldn’t come to Eastern Kentucky, so we decided to chase down the virus to the beaches, especially the Carolinas and Florida, and give it back to our community,” Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said. “We don’t want that. We need to have fun in the summer, and we need to pick the (places with) the lowest risk activity. We don’t want to bring the activity here because we have a lot of people with coexisting co-morbidities and we don’t want to affect them.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Some of those conditions include chronic kidney disease, COPD, asthma (moderate-to-severe), hypertension or high blood pressure, weakened immune system, obesity, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, heart conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease, sickle cell disease and Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, among others.
“We need to have fun, but we need to do what’s best for us and what’s best for our community,” Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said.
Pike County’s response
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said that the Pike County Task Force, which discusses the county’s response to COVID-19, does not plan to recommend any pausing or rollbacks on reopening the economy in Pike County. At least 16 states across the country have paused or issued rollbacks on reopening their economic sectors, due to surges in COVID-19 cases. There have not been any rollbacks or pauses issued on reopening in Kentucky yet.
“We don’t want that,” Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said. “We need to keep moving. Please take all of these necessary steps to protect yourself, your loved one, your family and, most importantly, our community.”
While there are cities and states across the country mandating that people wear masks in all public facilities, Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones said that the Pike County Fiscal Court has not yet issued an executive order to mandate that masks be worn in all public facilities. Though it’s a step, he said, that could be taken down the road, it has not been mandated yet.
“To be quite candid, we’ve issued executive orders on congregating (and) we’ve issued executive orders on stores and one person per shopping cart, people aren’t adhering to those. We can issue an executive order to require masks, the governor could do that, but if people aren’t going to adhere to those guidelines, those executive orders, we really don’t have any way to police them. That is, in my opinion, a step that would be taken down the road.”
Jones said that the county has not yet reopened its parks, playgrounds and community centers, and he said this is due to the necessity to frequently clean those facilities, which they cannot dedicate the resources to do due to the manpower and cost involved. He said the Pike County Fiscal Court is in charge of 100 pieces of property.
“We have no way of knowing if those facilities are adequately sanitized between uses,” Jones said. “We don’t have the manpower, we don’t have the equipment to do that considering how many facilities we have. … Parks and playgrounds are another one. The problem we have is we have no way to ensure that playground equipment is properly sanitized.”
Jones said he does not believe that we have seen the full extent of what COVID-19 can do to Pike County.
“If the public doesn’t adhere to these guidelines, it could be catastrophic, not only from a public health standpoint, but also from an economic standpoint,” Jones said.
Testing
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are also providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
Pikeville’s Walmart, located at 254 Cassidy Boulevard, is also providing COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.