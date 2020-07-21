Leadership Kentucky recently announced its 2020 BRIGHT Kentucky class with Southeast Kentucky Chamber Director of Operations Josh Little being among the classes 48 participants selected from across the region.
BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The program is made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, SOAR, and others.
“I am excited for the opportunity to gather with my peers across the region to learn more about their struggles and triumphs and share solutions to make Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia a better place to live and work,” said Little.
BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the major focal point is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Somerset in July, Ashland in August, Berea/Frankfort in September, Pikeville in October, and Hazard in November. The program start date is July 22.
This year’s class includes 48 participants from 34 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors.
BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to build the capacity of next-generation leaders in the Appalachian region of Kentucky to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development.
The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is located at 178 College Street, Pikeville, and serves more than 500 businesses in eight Eastern Kentucky Counties: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike. The Chamber’s mission is to be a resource for businesses in Southeast Kentucky that is committed to improving the regional economy.
For more information about the Chamber, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or by phone at, (606) 432-5504.
