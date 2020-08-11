The Pike County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 6, making the county’s total number of cases at 270 so far, and an increasing number of cases are being reported in children under 18 years old, as of midday Aug. 10.
Of the 270 total cases, 51 cases are considered active, 216 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. 234 cases are confirmed and 36 are considered “probable,” identified using antibody (serology) testing. Of the active cases, two patients are hospitalized, and all other active cases are recovering from home.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley provided an update on Aug. 6 through the Pike County Health Department Facebook page. In her update, Tammy discussed a concerning trend of COVID-19 cases in children under the age of 18. She said that at that point in time, the PCHD received reports of 12 children under the age of 18 contracting the virus.
“Due to socialization and activities, we are seeing an uptick in underage cases,” Riley said.
According to the PCHD website, 42 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in young people between the ages of 0 and 19. It is the third-highest age demographic of cases being reported in Pike County, with people in their 50s and people in their 20s coming first- and second-highest, respectively.
Riley also noted how the PCHD receives reports of COVID-19 cases, saying that the information is provided through EPID200 forms, which are Kentucky Reportable Disease Forms from the Department for Public Health.
“With COVID-19, providers are required to report that to us within 24 hours,” Riley said, referring to COVID-19 cases. “That is something that we receive from the providers directly, and the information we have for isolation and quarantine is based on those EPID200 forms and direct investigative interviews with the patients as far as their direct contacts.”
In her Aug. 6 update, Riley added that there is no information that would lead PCHD to believe there are any clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The six most recent cases reported on Aug. 9 include a 61 year-old male, minor-aged female, 50 year-old female, 43 year-old female, minor-aged male and a 57 year-old female.
The 11 cases reported on Aug. 7 included:
• 62 year-old male (symptomatic)
• Minor-aged female (symptomatic)
• Minor-aged female (asymptomatic)
• 31 year-old female (symptomatic)
• 36 year-old male (symptomatic)
• 50 year-old female (symptomatic)
• 57 year-old female (symptomatic)
• 29 year-old male (symptomatic)
• 47 year-old male (symptomatic)
• 27 year-old male (symptomatic)
• 18 year-old female (symptomatic)
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
