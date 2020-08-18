A groundbreaking was held Aug. 14 on a project which will help a Pike County fire department better serve its community.
The Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a USDA Rural Development grant for $37,500 and $12,500 Pike County’s Coal Severance Fund to add a truck bay onto the existing SVFD Station 3 located on Long Fork of Virgie.
The additional bay will allow a rescue truck to be housed at the station which will allow the department to better serve the community in an emergency.
Estimated design, architectural, mechanical and structural engineering, permits and construction costs total $50,000.
Several dignitaries attended the groundbreaking including 5th Dist. U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.
“I’m glad to be here for this event and to let the brave men and women who volunteer to serve their community how proud I am of you,” Rogers said to the firefighters. “The time and training you put in only helps communities like this remain safe.”
It is estimated to take several months for the addition to be complete according to SVFD Chief Dale Meadows.
In a statement, Hilda Legg, Kentucky director for the USDA Rural Development program, called the federal part of the funding an investment.
“Our volunteer firefighters are true heroes, and this investment will help cut response time tremendously,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural communities across the commonwealth recover from natural disasters.”
The statement said the $37,500 grant was made available through the Community Facilities Program with funding included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019.
