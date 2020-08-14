Local school districts have provided updates on their reopening plans, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation on Aug. 10 to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28.
The Pike County Schools District and the Pikeville Independent Schools District will both start online Aug. 26. For Pike County Schools, Superintendent Reed Adkins said that they plan to continue with their original reopening plan, with students choosing either all-online or all-in-person classes, as soon as they can.
“We will move back over to our original plan as soon as the governor releases us to,” Adkins said.
For Pikeville Independent Schools, Superintendent David Trimble announced on Aug. 13 in an update through the Pikeville Independent Schools Facebook page that the district will start virtual learning on Aug. 26. On Sept. 18, the district will announce whether to switch from the “red” schedule (all-online learning) to either the “yellow” schedule (hybrid online and in-person learning) or the “green” schedule (all in-person learning).
“What we do know is that we have a public health guidance that students should not return to in-person classes coming from the state level, and that’s an important guidance for us,” Trimble said. “One thing we can never value anything over is the health and safety of our students and our team members of this district. We are blessed each day that these students and these adults enter our building, and we get to work with them, and we get to be part of their growth and their success.”
