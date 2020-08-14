The 2020 Santa Train event will take place, officials announced in a statement Aug. 13.
However, it will look very different due to the COVID-19 crisis, the statement said, as, instead of distributing gifts from a train at stops between Pike County and Kingsport, the distribution will occur at Food City locations along the usual Santa Train route.
“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, attendees and the community is always our top priority when we are planning the Santa Train. We decided it was in the best interests of all parties to rethink this year’s event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “We worked closely with our partners and are pleased to be able to provide a safe alternative to the traditional Santa Train that will bring joy and lift spirits during this challenging time.”
At each of the stops, the statement said, attendees can pick up gifts from their cars to minimize physical contact. The statement said other aspects of the event, including contests and possible special guest appearances, will be moved to an online platform.
“We’ve seen firsthand how special the Santa Train is to this community, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this event safely this year,” said Raymond Stockard, store manager of North Eastman Road Food City in Kingsport. “Our goal every year is to usher in the holiday season in Appalachia, and it’s now more important than ever that we honor that commitment for these families. All of us at Food City are proud to be a part of this wonderful tradition, and we are already looking forward to seeing everyone from select storefronts along the Santa Train route this fall.”
The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
“We would not be able to plan a reimagined Santa Train event without each sponsor’s input, encouragement and support,” said John Kitchens, corporate citizenship director at CSX. “We are especially grateful to Food City for offering their stores as this year’s ‘stops’ along the route.”
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.